Switching to a vegan diet can cut grocery costs by a very significant amount

What if switching to a vegan diet could not only save you money but also upgrade your health?

A new study from the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine suggests that trading in red meat and dairy products for a greener diet could be kinder to both your wallet and your well-being.

Saving money on a vegan diet

The focus of the study was a humble vegan diet that is low in fat and bursting with fruits, grains, veggies, and beans. This dietary change could slash your food bill by an impressive 19 percent.

That’s a savings of $1.80 each day when compared to the traditional American diet consisting of meat, dairy, and other animal-derived products.

While this amount may not seem like much, if you multiply those savings over a year, they add up to $650.

Exploring the Mediterranean diet

But what if you find yourself gravitating towards a Mediterranean diet?

With its emphasis on fruits, vegetables, legumes, fish, low-fat dairy, and extra-virgin olive oil, this heart-friendly diet might cost you a tad more – about 60 cents per day – compared to the Standard American Diet (SAD).

But if stack up the low-fat vegan diet against the Mediterranean diet, the savings rise to a significant $2.40 per day – a whopping 25% drop in food costs.

Costs of a vegan diet

The secret to these savings is simple: swap out the costly meat and dairy for budget-friendly plant-based alternatives, and you’ve got yourself a deal.

The study’s findings revealed a daily savings of $2.90 on meat, 50 cents on dairy, and an additional 50 cents on added fats with a vegan diet. But it’s not all about the money, is it?

Dr. Hana Kahleova is the study’s lead researcher and the Director of Clinical Research at the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM).

“A vegan diet won’t just save money; it could save lives by helping to avoid or improve conditions like obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease,” said Dr. Kahleova.

Sure, the vegan diet comes with its own additions to the bill – an extra 50 cents a day on vegetables, 30 cents on grains, and a supplementary 50 cents on meat alternatives.

Yet, it seems like even with these additions, the financial and health benefits tip the balance in favor of the vegan lifestyle.

Is going vegan worth it?

The study also revealed that a low-fat vegan diet outperformed the Mediterranean diet in areas of weight, body composition, insulin sensitivity, and cholesterol levels.

So, before you turn a blind eye to that tofu or give those beans the cold shoulder, consider this: Could saving money while potentially improving your health be reason enough to give a plant-based diet a chance?

With the cost of living on a steady incline, a vegan diet seems like an option that is worth considering.

Vegan diet and environmental consciousness

While we’re pondering personal health and financial benefits, it’s only fair that we consider the environmental implications of our dietary choices. Shifting towards a vegan diet doesn’t just favor your finances but also ticks the eco-friendly box.

Animal agriculture contributes to a significant portion of greenhouse gas emissions, land degradation, and deforestation. By shifting towards a greener diet, we have a shot at significantly reducing our carbon footprints.

Producing plant-based foods generally calls for fewer resources like land and water, and results in fewer emissions compared to meat and dairy production.

This compelling argument weaves together the ecological, personal, and financial advantages of going vegan.

Navigating through the green transition

Granted, the benefits of a vegan diet are plentiful. But the transition might come with a few bumps in the road, especially when it comes to snapping out of old habits and ensuring nutritional adequacy.

Thankfully, assistance is abundant. Recipes, meal plans, and nutritional guides could ease the transition, ensuring a wholesome diet.

Community support – such as online forums or local vegan groups – can provide needed motivation and answer pressing questions. Introducing plant-based meals gradually into your routine might make the shift feel less formidable and more sustainable.

Setting achievable goals, like starting with one vegan meal a day, could pave the way for lasting changes that benefit both your health and the environment.

The study is published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–