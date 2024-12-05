The Nebra Sky Disc reveals crafting secrets of the Bronze Age

The Nebra Sky Disc, estimated to be over 3,600 years old, is a globally significant artifact that has been listed in UNESCO’s “Memory of the World” register since 2013.

Despite its reputation as one of the most extensively studied archaeological discoveries, the precise process used to craft this extraordinary object has remained uncertain.

An intricate manufacturing process

Previous studies based on the disc’s material composition made it clear that it could not have been cast directly in its final form. However, new metallographic analyses have revealed that its creation involved a complex hot forging method.

Researchers determined that producing the disc required approximately ten cycles of heating to around 700°C, forging, and annealing, a process used to relax the metal’s internal structure.

Since the artifact was recovered by police and returned to Saxony-Anhalt in 2002, it has undergone numerous scientific studies. These investigations have provided valuable insights into its raw materials and even its original coloration, but the exact manufacturing process had remained elusive until now.

Crafting the Nebra Sky Disc: A technical feat

Creating a bronze disc with a diameter of 31 centimeters and a thickness of only a few millimeters is no straightforward task. The most recent findings focus on the steps needed to transform a cast bronze blank into the final product.

The study was conducted by the State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology Saxony-Anhalt, in collaboration with Otto von Guericke University Magdeburg and DeltaSigma Analytics GmbH.

The researchers utilized advanced metallographic techniques, including energy dispersive X-ray spectroscopy, electron backscatter diffraction, and light microscopy on color-etched samples. They also performed hardness tests to better understand the metal’s properties.

The team examined a small sample taken from the disc’s outer edge in 2002, which had previously been reinserted, temporarily removing it for further analysis.

To validate their findings, experimental trials were conducted by skilled coppersmith Herbert Bauer, who created a replica of the Sky Disc from a cast blank.

Evidence of advanced forging techniques

The analyses confirmed that the disc’s creation involved a series of carefully executed hot forging cycles. Until it reached its final dimensions, approximately ten cycles were necessary, each including heating to around 700 °C, forging and then annealing to relax the metal structure again.

Interestingly, Bauer’s experiments required significantly more forging cycles to produce the replica, suggesting that the original cast blank used for the Sky Disc was slightly larger and thinner than the one used in the replication.

“That the investigations continue to produce such fundamental new findings more than 20 years after the Sky Disc was secured not only once again demonstrates the extraordinary character of this find of the century, but also how highly developed the art of metal processing was already in the Early Bronze Age,” said State Archaeologist Harald Meller, the study’s senior author.

Significance of the Nebra Sky Disc

The findings highlight the advanced skills of Early Bronze Age metalworkers. These artisans were not only proficient in casting but also in mastering complex forging techniques, such as hot forging.

Drawing on their vast expertise and skill, they were capable not only of mass-producing axes but also of crafting an exceptional artifact like the Nebra Sky Disc, which remains unparalleled even by today’s standards.

This remarkable artifact reflects a high level of technical expertise, showcasing the creativity and ingenuity of ancient craftspeople who worked with limited tools but extraordinary skill.

“In addition, the Sky Disc shows how important it is to re-examine seemingly well-known finds when new methods become available,” Meller said.

The Nebra Sky Disc continues to provide invaluable insights into the technological and cultural achievements of the Early Bronze Age.

As research progresses, this extraordinary artifact reveals ever more about the ingenuity of ancient civilizations, solidifying its status as one of the most fascinating archaeological discoveries of our time.

The study is published in the journal Nature Scientific Reports.

Image Credit: Juraj Lipták, State Office for Heritage Management and Archaeology Saxony-Anhalt

