The real impact of burning 'magic' herbs in spiritual rituals

There is a trend sweeping through the Netherlands, and it’s centered around a spiritual ritual that involves burning “magic” herbs. This trend, which seems to be a thing of the present, actually has its roots deeply embedded in the past.

Isabela Pombo Geertsma and her team from Utrecht University and the Naturalis Biodiversity Center have taken a closer look at this thriving ritual.

Their findings? The imported plants used in the ceremonies might not be as “magical” as they seem.

Spirituality and ritual burning

Religious ceremonies worldwide often involve burning or smoldering dried plant material. The smoke that fills the air is considered sacred – a means to connect with ancestors and spirits.

In North America, Indigenous groups use bundles of dried plants, known as smudge sticks, in their traditional ceremonies.

The smoke released by burning these sticks is used to purify spaces and promote success. Different groups use various plants, including sweetgrass and white sage.

Modern witches and the New Age

But here’s the twist; the tradition of using smudge sticks isn’t just limited to Indigenous communities. It has found a place in the practices of modern witches and followers of the New Age movement.

Geertsma, who is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in studying the plant use of witches, discovered this through her work.

Let’s break it down. What’s the New Age movement? In simple terms, it is a Western spiritual movement that believes in individual spirituality and metaphysical beliefs.

White sage in ritual burning

Many commercially available smudge sticks are made from a North American plant called white sage. Sadly, there is increasing evidence this plant is being harvested unsustainably to meet the burgeoning demand.

It’s not just the magnificence of nature that’s being affected. It’s also impacting the Native North American communities who hold these plants sacred in their ceremonies.

So, why is this happening? Why are people buying these smudge sticks made from white sage? The reasons are twofold.

One, the plant is traditionally used by certain cultures. Two, the commercialization of the New Age and modern witchcraft movements has made smudge sticks readily available in retail stores.

Conflict of connection

Isn’t it ironic? People, who want to connect with nature, are buying items imported from thousands of miles away instead of using what’s available locally.

Some even seemed to believe that the American plants “worked better” or had a more pleasant scent.

Cultural appropriation and ritual burning

The popularity of smudge sticks, particularly those made from white sage, brings to the forefront issues of cultural appropriation.

Indigenous communities, who have nurtured these sacred traditions for centuries, now face the challenge of seeing their cultural rituals commodified and performed without proper understanding or respect for their origins.

This raises ethical concerns, as the commercialization of these practices often bypasses the voices of the very communities that hold these traditions dear.

It is crucial for those who partake in such rituals to engage with them respectfully and to consider the impacts of their actions on Indigenous cultures. The sustainability of the plants used for the ceremonies should also be taken into consideration.

Sustainable alternatives to ritual burning

Fortunately, there are more sustainable and locally mindful alternatives available for those interested in incorporating ritual burning into their spiritual practices.

Many regions have their own traditional plants that can be used for similar purposes, such as juniper, lavender, or rosemary.

By choosing locally sourced or sustainably harvested plants, practitioners can support environmentally friendly practices and reduce the impact of overharvesting endangered species like white sage.

Embracing local traditions can also promote a deeper connection with one’s own culture and landscape, leading to more authentic and ethical engagement with spiritual rituals.

Seeking out local plants

According to Utrecht University researchers, most people in the Netherlands have limited knowledge about native plants and their traditional uses. As a result, they’re embracing these exotic burning rituals. But the researchers argue that it doesn’t have to be this way.

There are Dutch alternatives available. Geertsma and her team identified plants native to the Netherlands, such as common mugwort, common sage, and chamomile, used in some of the bundles examined.

“You can use all sorts of wild and garden plants for burning. Just think of lavender, rosemary, tansy, and rose. These plants have recognizable scents and evoke specific associations for many people,” said Geertsma.

So, while we’re on the lookout for spiritual experiences, let’s remember that we are part of a larger ecosystem and our choices have an impact.

The study is published in the journal Plants.

