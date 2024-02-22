"Forever chemicals" made by DuPont caused significant harm • Earth.com
Toxic PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ released by DuPont and Chemours caused significant harm
02-22-2024

Toxic PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ released by DuPont and Chemours caused significant harm

Earth.com staff writer

The longstanding issue of PFAS “forever chemical” pollution has once again come to the forefront, this time spotlighting American chemical giants DuPont and Chemours.

These companies have been identified by UN experts as having significantly contributed to the contamination of the environment through the discharge of toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) into North Carolina’s Cape Fear River basin.

This act not only shows a blatant disregard for environmental protection but also for the health and rights of the local communities affected.

“Forever Chemicals” compromising global health

For years, residents in these communities have faced barriers to accessing clean and safe water, a fundamental human right.

Despite possessing knowledge about the hazardous effects of PFAS on health and the environment, DuPont and Chemours continued their operations unfettered.

“Even as DuPont and Chemours had information about the toxic impacts of PFAS on human health and drinking water, the companies continued to produce and discharge PFAS,” the experts have pointed out.

PFAS, commonly known as ‘forever chemicals’ due to their persistent nature, pose a significant threat as they do not easily degrade, potentially causing harm for centuries.

These chemicals are ubiquitous, found in a wide range of consumer products from personal care items to fast food packaging, and even in stain-resistant coatings on textiles.

Their widespread use and resistance to degradation contribute to a global contamination crisis that demands urgent action.

EPA involvement: Regulatory oversight or oversight?

The UN experts have raised serious concerns about the apparent manipulation of regulatory efforts by these companies, notably accusing them of having “impermissibly captured the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)” to thwart the regulation of PFAS chemicals.

This accusation underscores a broader failure of health and environmental regulators in the United States to safeguard against business-related human rights abuses.

Moreover, the experts criticized the response to legal actions taken against DuPont and Chemours. They highlighted that enforcement and remediation efforts have been grossly inadequate, further compromising the rights of affected communities to information and effective remedies.

Accountability gap in the PFAS saga

This situation is exacerbated by reported corporate restructuring within DuPont and Chemours, which, according to the experts, might impede accountability and the achievement of justice for the victims.

Adding to the controversy, reports of Chemours seeking an air permit to expand its PFAS production have intensified concerns, suggesting a continuous cycle of environmental disregard.

Amidst this, the spread of disinformation by the companies about the necessity of PFAS for technological advancements like semiconductors and their role in combating climate change has been criticized.

The UN experts have firmly stated in their comprehensive report, “Decarbonization strategies must be integrated with detoxification strategies and guided by human rights.”

Path forward in the fight against PFAS “forever chemicals”

In summary, the ongoing PFAS “forever chemical” crisis underscores a critical need for comprehensive action, demanding that companies like DuPont and Chemours be held accountable for their decades-long neglect of environmental and human health.

It highlights the urgency for stricter regulatory frameworks, informed by a commitment to human rights and environmental sustainability, to address and remediate the pervasive spread of these toxic chemicals.

As we move forward, integrating detoxification strategies with decarbonization efforts becomes imperative, ensuring that the quest for a greener future does not come at the cost of public health.

This moment calls for a united stance from global communities, regulators, and industries to confront and curb the PFAS contamination, paving the way for a cleaner, safer environment.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
02-22-2024
Fish are getting smaller as waters temperatures rise
02-22-2024
Spin of a new black hole is unlocking galactic mysteries
02-22-2024
CO2 emissions from degraded mangrove forests set to increase by 50,000% 
02-22-2024
Bowhead whales have changed their migration patterns
02-22-2024
Tatooine-like planets with two stars are hospitable to life
02-22-2024
Global shipping disruptions impacting hundreds of millions of lives
02-22-2024
Toxic PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ released by DuPont and Chemours caused significant harm
02-22-2024
High toxin levels found in stranded whales and dolphins
02-22-2024
'Micromoon' celestial event this weekend is also called the Snow Moon
02-22-2024
Climate change has increased premature birth risk by 60%
02-22-2024
Survival of the fittest? Study suggests it's more a game of chance 
02-22-2024
Vitamin B paradox: Supplement linked to heart disease risk
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved