UFO sightings are influenced by the environment

Have you ever seen something strange in the sky? Millions have, reporting sightings of unidentified flying objects (UFOs) for decades. But what if the truth behind these reports isn’t out there?

A new study by geographers at the University of Utah shares a surprising link between our environment, human activity, and UFO sightings.

Studying UFO sightings and the environment

The researchers examined a large collection of UFO sighting reports (over 98,000) from the past two decades (2001-2020). They looked at various aspects of the surrounding environment, including light pollution, trees blocking the view, cloud cover, the presence of airplanes, and the proximity to military bases.

By comparing areas with many sightings to those with few, they aimed to understand if specific environmental factors make it more or less likely for people to see UFOs in the sky.

“There are many factors that can contribute to the report of anomalous objects,” said study co-author Professor Simon Brewer. “By examining the spatial distribution of reports and how they relate to the local environment, we hope to provide some geographical context that may help resolve or understand reports by both the public and in military settings.”

An important assumption in their study was that each report of a UFO was independent, meaning it wasn’t influenced by other reports. This is despite the fact that multiple people might report the same sighting.

Environmental factors of UFO sightings

The environment plays a big role in how often people report seeing UFOs. Places with clearer skies, less light pollution, and fewer obstructions like trees tend to have more UFO reports. There could be several reasons:

Clear skies : With no buildings or mountains blocking the view, people can see more of the sky and are more likely to spot something unusual.

With no buildings or mountains blocking the view, people can see more of the sky and are more likely to spot something unusual. Less light pollution : When there’s less light from buildings and street lamps, the night sky is darker, making it easier to see anything out of the ordinary, like a UFO. The study even found that the more light pollution there is, the fewer UFO reports there are.

When there’s less light from buildings and street lamps, the night sky is darker, making it easier to see anything out of the ordinary, like a UFO. The study even found that the more light pollution there is, the fewer UFO reports there are. Fewer trees: Dense forests can block the view of the sky, so people in those areas are less likely to see UFOs. Places with more trees tend to have fewer UFO reports.

Airports and military bases

The experts also examined how close people live to airports and military bases, and how that relates to how often they report seeing UFOs. They found that there might be a connection between human-made air traffic and people seeing things they can’t explain.

For example, places with more airplane traffic, both civilian and military, have more chances for people to see unusual things in the sky. With more objects flying around, it’s more likely that people will see something they don’t recognize and mistake it for a UFO.

The researchers also looked at how much land is used by the military around any given area. Military bases often use airplanes that civilians are not familiar with, which could also lead to more UFO reports.

UFO sightings in the American West environment

Most UFO sightings are reported in the western United States. There are fewer buildings and other obstacles in the West, and people have a clearer view of the sky. This makes it more likely that they will see something unusual.

In addition, with less light pollution from cities and towns, the sky is darker in the West. This allows people to see fainter objects, including potential UFOs.

“The West has a historical relationship to UAP – Area 51 in Nevada, Roswell in New Mexico and here in Utah we have Skinwalker Ranch in the Uinta Basin and military activity in the U.S. Army Dugway Proving Ground,” said study lead author Professor Richard Medina.

“Plus, there’s a robust outdoor community that recreates in public lands year-round. People are out and looking skyward.”

National security

The increasing use of advanced sensors and personal aircraft makes it harder to identify strange objects in the sky. The U.S. Department of Defense is concerned that these unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) could be a threat to national security.

“The idea is that if you have a chance to see something, then it’s more likely that you’re going to see unexplained phenomena in the sky,” said Professor Medina.

“There’s more technology in the sky than ever before so the question is: What are people actually seeing? It’s a tough question to answer, and it is an important one because any uncertainty can be a potential threat to national security.”

Socio-cultural triggers

The experts noted that things happening in the world could affect how many UFOs are reported. Government hearings, rocket launches, and even what people are interested in – like movies and TV shows – may influence sightings.

Studying these types of socio-cultural triggers could help us understand fluctuations in the number of sightings, and how people’s beliefs affect what they report.

So, the next time you look up at the night sky, remember, that unidentified object might not be from another world, but simply a reflection of our own world’s activity, cleverly disguised by the environment.

Read more about the study in Scientific Reports.

