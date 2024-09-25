Extinct volcanoes may hold rare earth metals to power our future

In a world continuously shaped by rapid technological advancements, the demand for specific metals, known as rare earth elements, is skyrocketing. Industries are racing to keep up with the growing need for high-performance materials.

These elements, integral to modern life, are used in smartphones, flat-screen TVs, and powerful magnets. Rare earth metals also play a critical role in the production of electric vehicles, cutting-edge medical devices, and renewable energy technologies like wind turbines.

A new study reveals that these crucial elements might be hiding in places we least expected, buried deep within Earth’s geological past.

Hidden treasures in unlikely places

Unlocking hidden reserves of rare earth metals could revolutionize the way we source the materials essential to a greener and more sustainable future.

Ironically, the answer lies not in our future but in our geological past – within the heart of extinct volcanoes.

According to research from The Australian National University (ANU) and the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, extinct volcanoes are likely to be an abundant source of rare earth elements.

Untapped resources of rare earth metals

The concentrated presence of these metals in ancient volcanic rocks could simplify the extraction process, making it more efficient and less environmentally damaging.

This discovery could also lead to the identification of other untapped sources of these crucial materials around the world.

Dr. Michael Anenburg from ANU emphasized that the iron-rich magma within extinct volcanoes is far more efficient at concentrating rare earth elements.

“The iron-rich magma that solidified to form some extinct volcanoes is up to a hundred times more efficient at concentrating rare earth metals than the magmas that commonly erupt from active volcanoes,” said Dr. Anenburg.

The puzzle of iron-rich magma

Unlike active volcanoes, the iron-rich magma stored in extinct volcanoes has never been observed erupting.

“We have never seen an iron-rich magma erupt from an active volcano, but we know some extinct volcanoes, which are millions of years old, had this enigmatic type of eruption,” noted Dr. Anenburg.

The team’s findings suggest that global sites like El Laco in Chile may harbor these rare earth elements, offering new avenues for exploration.

Volcanic environments with rare earth metals

The research provides crucial insights into how certain volcanic environments promote the concentration of these metals, which could have been missed in previous geological surveys.

The research also raises the possibility that extinct volcanoes worldwide may hold similarly rich deposits.

To validate their theory, the researchers simulated volcanic eruptions in the lab. Using rocks similar to those found in extinct volcanoes, the experts subjected the samples to extreme heat and pressure.

The simulations revealed an abundance of rare earth elements embedded in iron-rich volcanic rocks.

Greener future with rare earth metals

With renewable energy technologies booming, the demand for rare earth elements is projected to more than quadruple by 2030. This increasing demand is driven by the growing need for electric vehicles and clean energy infrastructure.

As the global shift toward cleaner energy intensifies, rare earth elements will play an even more vital role in the production of electric vehicles, wind turbines, and other sustainable technologies.

Despite the potential abundance of rare earth elements, efficient extraction remains a significant obstacle.

“Rare earth elements aren’t that rare. They are similar in abundance to lead and copper. But breaking down and extracting these metals from the minerals they reside in is challenging and expensive,” explained Dr. Anenburg.

Capitalizing on Earth’s natural resources

Regions like China, Sweden, and Australia possess large deposits of these metals. Australia, with its vast resources at Mount Weld and sites near Dubbo and Alice Springs, has the potential to play a key role in supplying these metals to meet growing demand.

“Australia has an opportunity to become a major player in the clean energy space by capitalizing on its abundance of rare earth resources,” said Dr. Anenburg.

This extensive research was led by Shengchao Yan from the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The study is published in the journal Geochemical Perspectives Letters.

