Video shows elephants "pranking" each other using a water hose as a tool

When we think of animals using tools, creatures like crows, chimpanzees, and dolphins might come to mind. But have you ever considered elephants in that mix? Turns out, some of the tools that elephants use might just surprise you.

Michael Brecht, one of the senior authors of a recent study, was amazed by what elephants can do with a simple garden hose.

“Elephants are amazing with hoses,” he said. “As it is often the case with elephants, hose tool use behaviors come out very differently from animal to animal; elephant Mary is the queen of showering.”

Mary’s unique shower routine

So, what’s so special about Mary?

This Asian elephant has developed a knack for showering herself using a hose. In the study conducted at the Berlin Zoo, researchers observed Mary coordinating the hose with her limbs to wash different parts of her body.

This is a video abstract of the elephant named Mary showering with a water hose for the 2024 Current Biology paper on elephant water hose tool use. Credit: Urban et al./Current Biology

She usually grabs the hose just behind the tip, turning it into a makeshift shower head. To reach her back, she switches things up by holding the hose further along and swinging it over her body like a lasso.

The team from Humboldt University of Berlin noticed that when given a larger and heavier hose, Mary opted to use her trunk to wash instead.

The bulkier hose just wasn’t as effective for her needs. This shows that she doesn’t just use tools; she understands which tools work best in different situations.

Elephant named Anchali and her “tool”

But Mary’s not the only star of this story. Enter Anchali, another Asian elephant at the zoo who seems to have a bit of a mischievous streak.

The researchers noticed some tension between Mary and Anchali, especially when Mary was enjoying her showers.

At one point, Anchali began pulling the hose away from Mary, lifting and bending it to stop the water flow.

“The surprise was certainly Anchali’s kink-and-clamp behavior,” Brecht shared. “Nobody had thought that she’d be smart enough to pull off such a trick.”

Elephant’s water tool prank

Anchali didn’t stop there. She devised another method to disrupt Mary’s shower time. This time, she placed her trunk on the hose and lowered her body onto it, effectively stopping the water.

The researchers called this the “trunkstand.” Since elephants at the zoo are trained not to step on hoses to avoid being scolded by keepers, Anchali’s workaround was both clever and deliberate.

“When Anchali came up with a second behavior that disrupted water flow to Mary, I became pretty convinced that she is trying to sabotage Mary,” Brecht admitted.

It sparked quite a debate among the team about Anchali’s true intentions. Was she being playful, or was there some elephant rivalry at play?

Why does any of this matter?

These observations highlight not just the intelligence of elephants but also their ability to understand and manipulate tools in complex ways.

The researchers are now curious about what this could mean for wild elephants.

“Do elephants play tricks on each other in the wild?” Brecht wondered aloud.

“When I saw Anchali’s kink and clamp for the first time, I broke out in laughter. So, I wonder, does Anchali also think this is funny, or is she just being mean?”

It’s a fascinating question. If elephants in captivity can display such nuanced behavior, perhaps their wild counterparts engage in similar antics.

Maybe they have their own ways of teasing each other or competing for resources.

Glimpse into elephant intelligence

This study highlights the extraordinary manipulative skills elephants possess, thanks to their versatile trunks.

Their ability to use tools isn’t just about survival; it seems to encompass social interactions and maybe even a sense of humor.

“I had not thought about hoses as tools much before, but what came out from Lea’s work is that elephants have an exquisite understanding of these tools,” Brecht mentioned.

It’s clear that there’s still so much we can learn from these majestic creatures.

Elephant intelligence and society

Elephants are known for their extraordinary intelligence, which is evident in many aspects of their behavior.

They have large brains relative to their body size, and their cerebral cortex has as many neurons as that of a human brain. This brainpower enables them to solve problems, use tools, and exhibit complex social interactions.

Elephant social structures are intricate and deeply emotional. They live in tight-knit family groups led by a matriarch, and they form bonds that can last a lifetime.

Elephants also display empathy by comforting distressed members of their herd and have been seen mourning the loss of a family member.

Their ability to recognize themselves in a mirror indicates a high level of self-awareness, a trait rare in the animal kingdom.

Communication among elephants is also highly advanced. They use a range of vocalizations, from trumpets to low-frequency rumbles that can travel miles underground. This allows them to coordinate movements and stay connected even when they are far apart.

To sum it all up, the clever behaviors of Mary and Anchali at the Berlin Zoo offer a fascinating glimpse into the intelligence and social dynamics of elephants.

Mary’s ability to use a hose to shower herself shows not just tool use, but a deep understanding of how to manipulate objects to meet her needs.

Her adaptability in choosing different techniques based on the hose’s size highlights her problem-solving skills.

Anchali’s actions add another layer to this story, revealing possible elements of rivalry or playfulness among elephants.

By cleverly disrupting Mary’s showers, she demonstrates that elephants may engage in complex social interactions, perhaps even mischief.

These observations raise intriguing questions about elephant behavior in the wild and remind us just how remarkable these gentle giants truly are.

The study is published in the journal Current Biology.

Video Credit: Urban et al./ Current Biology

