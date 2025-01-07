Volunteering for just one hour a week slows aging

Could you spare just one hour a week to improve your health and happiness? This small commitment could slow your biological aging while enhancing your mental health. It might even help you live longer and enjoy life more. The best part? All you need to do is volunteer.

A recent study published in the journal Social Science and Medicine reveals a fascinating link: volunteering for as little as one hour each week is associated with slower biological aging.

“Volunteering is more than a good deed; it’s an investment in your own well-being,” explained study lead author Dr. Susan Harris, a sociologist at the University of Michigan.

What is biological aging?

Biological aging measures how well your cells and tissues function compared to your actual age.

While your chronological age ticks forward predictably, your biological age reflects the wear and tear your body has endured. Lifestyle choices, environment, and stress play significant roles.

Researchers commonly assess biological aging using epigenetic testing, which analyzes changes in DNA expression influenced by behavior and surroundings. The study highlights that volunteering could be one such behavior that slows the clock on your cells.

How does volunteering slow aging?

Volunteering has a unique ability to improve physical, social, and psychological health – all of which contribute to slower aging.

Physical activities involved in helping others – such as walking – keep your body active. In addition, social connections are often built and strengthened through volunteering.

“Humans are wired for connectedness,” said Dr. Harris. “Volunteering provides that connection while buffering against stress, depression, and loneliness.”

These benefits create a ripple effect, boosting cognitive function, mental resilience, and overall well-being.

Volunteering as a family

Volunteering doesn’t have to be a solo mission. When families come together to serve, everyone wins. Children learn compassion, patience, and gratitude, while parents model values that words alone can’t teach.

“Family volunteering strengthens bonds and creates shared traditions. It’s an opportunity to instill lifelong values in children,” said Dr. Harris.

Nonprofits benefit tremendously from family volunteers. These organizations often lack the resources to fulfill their missions without community support. By uniting for a cause, families amplify their impact while creating meaningful experiences.

Finding your cause

If you’re considering volunteering, start with what resonates most with you and your family. Ask yourself these questions:

What issues are you passionate about?

How old are your children, and what activities suit their abilities?

How often can you commit time?

What skills or talents can your family offer?

From helping the homeless to supporting the elderly, opportunities abound. For example, about 3.5 million people in the U.S. experience homelessness annually, and 40% are children. You can donate toiletries, collect school supplies, or provide transportation.

Alternatively, consider aiding the elderly, who often need companionship and assistance. Deliver meals, rake leaves, or simply listen to their stories. Even small gestures, like clearing snow from a neighbor’s car, can make a difference.

Children in homeless shelters also benefit from kindness. Volunteer to read, organize craft sessions, or teach skills like music or computer literacy.

Getting started: Resources to help

Ready to take the plunge? Several organizations can help you find the right fit for your skills and schedule:

VolunteerMatch: Search for opportunities by location and interest. Kids That Do Good: Tailored for families, this platform connects you with charities and projects. Doing Good Together: Focused on family-oriented volunteering, this group offers tips and local partnerships.

These resources ensure you can match your interests with meaningful ways to give back.

Benefits of volunteering

The benefits of volunteering extend beyond the individual to create a ripple effect throughout communities.

For parents, it’s an opportunity to bond with children while instilling essential values. For children, it’s a chance to learn empathy and responsibility. And for the people you help? Your time and effort can transform lives.

The team from the University of Michigan believes that volunteering is a cornerstone of healthy aging and thriving communities.

“When you give to others, you receive much more in return – health, happiness, and a deeper connection to the world around you,” noted Dr. Harris.

Boosting healthy aging through volunteering

The science behind volunteering highlights its profound impact on physical, mental, and social well-being.

As research continues to explore this connection, one thing is clear: the act of helping others enriches both the giver and the receiver.

The next time you consider how to spend your time, think about volunteering. It’s a simple way to invest in your health, happiness, and community. Who wouldn’t want to add life to their years while making the world a better place?

The study is published in the journal Social Science and Medicine.

