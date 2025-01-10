Cricket frogs can literally walk on water as if it were dry land

Nature often surprises us with its ingenious adaptations, and the cricket frog is no exception. Native to Virginia and North Carolina, these tiny frogs display an ability that seems almost magical: moving across water as if it were solid ground.

Known as “skittering,” this behavior has intrigued scientists and inspired visions of futuristic technologies.

Capabilities of cricket frogs

Jake Socha, a professor of mechanical engineering, and his research team at Virginia Tech have examined this phenomenon.

“The humble cricket frog lives nearby, and yet it still surprised us with its capabilities, further motivating our curiosity to understand the living world,” said Professor Socha.

The research, published in the Journal of Experimental Biology, challenges popular notions about how frogs traverse water.

“Skittering is not actually a well-defined word for this behavior. Part of this research is not only studying this behavior in cricket frogs but to try and give ‘skittering’ a more precise, scientific definition,” explained study lead author and graduate researcher Talia Weiss.

Cricket frogs don’t walk on water

Using high-speed cameras shooting at 500 frames per second, the team captured the frogs’ motions in astonishing detail.

Contrary to the idea that these frogs glide effortlessly across water, the footage revealed something unexpected: the frogs sink between each leap.

“It’s fascinating how easily we can be fooled by fast animal movements,” said Professor Socha. “Here, we’re fooled by a frog that appears like a skipping stone, but is actually jumping and dunking multiple times in a row.”

Leaping frogs resemble dolphins jumping

The movement of cricket frogs, often mistaken for walking on water, is better described as “porpoising,” a motion similar to the way dolphins leap in and out of the water.

Unlike true walking, this behavior involves distinct stages within each jump cycle, which researchers broke down into four key phases:

Takeoff: The frog begins completely submerged in water. Using its powerful hind legs, it pushes off against the water, propelling its body upward and into the air. This explosive motion provides the energy needed for the leap. Aerial: While in mid-air, the frog’s legs remain extended, providing balance and stability during its short flight. This phase gives the impression that the frog is gracefully skipping across the water. Re-entry: The frog’s front legs are the first to contact the water as it descends. The rest of the body follows, creating a splash and breaking the water’s surface as it sinks back under. Recovery: Once submerged, the frog rapidly retracts its legs to prepare for the next jump. This resetting phase ensures the frog is ready to push off again almost immediately.

Each of these phases occurs in less than a second, allowing the frog to perform up to eight consecutive jumps in quick succession. This rapid, repetitive motion creates the illusion that the frog is walking or skipping on water, though it is actually sinking and leaping continuously.

The efficiency and speed of these movements highlight the cricket frog’s unique adaptations for this behavior.

Frog movement inspires robots

Understanding the mechanics of skittering has implications far beyond biology. This unique locomotion could inspire innovations in robotics and engineering. For instance, amphibious drones designed for water testing or rescue missions might mimic the cricket frog’s efficient movements.

“Frogs are great jumpers, but most of them don’t exhibit this porpoising behavior, and we still don’t know why,” noted Professor Socha. “Is there something special about the frog’s leap, or is it simply a matter of small body size?”

This research highlights how studying even the smallest creatures can lead to big discoveries. The cricket frog’s seemingly simple movement holds secrets that may shape the future of technology.

Cricket frogs: Built for skittering on water

Cricket frogs may be small, but their anatomy is a masterpiece of adaptation. Their ability to skitter across water is no accident; it’s the result of finely tuned physical traits that allow them to excel at leaping, sinking, and jumping again.

Powerful hind legs

The cricket frog’s hind legs are disproportionately long and muscular for its tiny body. These legs provide the explosive force needed to propel the frog both on land and through water.

Their large, well-developed muscles allow for rapid extension and retraction, making it possible to perform consecutive jumps in quick succession.

Lightweight body

Weighing less than many other frogs, cricket frogs benefit from a lightweight frame. This reduces resistance when they re-enter the water after a jump, helping them maintain momentum. Their small size also means they create minimal drag during movement.

Flexible joints

Their joints, particularly in the hind legs, are highly flexible. This flexibility enables the frogs to fully extend their legs during the takeoff phase and then rapidly retract them underwater to reset for the next leap.

Streamlined body shape

The cricket frog’s body is slightly flattened, which may help reduce resistance during re-entry into the water. This streamlined shape allows for smoother transitions between aerial and submerged phases of their movement.

Skin adaptations

The frog’s skin plays a subtle but critical role. Smooth and water-resistant, it minimizes friction as the frog moves in and out of the water. This feature also helps maintain buoyancy and allows for quicker movement beneath the surface.

Ultimately, the cricket frog’s body is a perfect example of how evolution tailors physical traits to meet specific survival needs. Each aspect of the frogs’ anatomy, from powerful legs to streamlined bodies, contributes to their ability to skitter on water.

The study is published in the Journal of Experimental Biology.



