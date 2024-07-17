Where does creativity start in the brain?

Creativity strikes us in those unexpected moments when the brain offers solutions to problems we weren’t actively considering.

This spontaneous and valuable trait is a uniquely human characteristic, shrouded in mystery and unpredictability. Often arriving unbidden, creativity’s neurological origins remain an elusive puzzle to unravel.

Neuroscience meets trailblazing creativity

An innovative research team led by the University of Utah Health and working out of Baylor College of Medicine has begun to unravel creativity’s enigmatic threads.

The researchers used pioneering brain imaging techniques to uncover the interconnected brain sections that collectively yield innovative thought.

Brain creativity at the forefront

This groundbreaking study could ultimately give birth to interventions that catalyze creative thinking or assist individuals grappling with mental disorders that impede the functioning of these brain segments.

Higher cognitive functions like creativity often pose significant challenges to study. Unlike motor function or vision, creativity is not beholden to a single specific brain location.

“There’s not a creativity cortex,” said Dr. Ben Shofty, assistant professor of neurosurgery in the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine and senior author of the study.

Nurturing grounds of creativity in the brain

Even so, creativity is undeniably a unique brain function. Prior discoveries showing that localized brain injury induced by a stroke can lead to fluctuations in creative ability (both enhancing and diminishing it) indicate the feasibility of encrypting creativity’s neurological fundamentals.

Dr. Shofty speculated that innovative thought might heavily rely on brain parts activated during meditation, daydreaming, and other intrinsically focused thought types.

Such a network, dubbed the default mode network (DMN), is associated with the “default” thought patterns that emerge without any specific mental effort.

“Unlike most of the functions that we have in the brain, it’s not goal-directed. It’s a network that operates all the time and maintains our spontaneous stream of consciousness,” noted Dr. Shofty.

Unraveling the web of creativity

The default mode network is a complex web sprawled across several scattered brain regions. This made it challenging to track the DMN’s activity in real time.

The team employed a sophisticated brain activity imaging method to grasp the network’s operations during moments of creative thought.

Coupled with the unique opportunity to use patients already undergoing seizure monitoring, the research team could measure brain activity during creative thinking.

A detailed image of creativity’s neural basis emerged. “We could see what’s happening within the first few milliseconds of attempting to perform creative thinking,” said Dr. Shofty.

Where creative ideas are sparked

The team noted that during creative thinking tasks, the DMN was initially activated. Its activity then synchronized with other brain regions responsible for complex problem-solving and decision-making.

This observation led Dr. Shofty to believe that creative ideas originate in the DMN before being appraised by other regions.

Study co-first author Dr. Eleonora Bartoli, an assistant professor of neurosurgery at Baylor College of Medicine, said the research shows that creativity is not just associated with the default mode network but fundamentally depends on it.

“We moved beyond correlational evidence by using direct brain stimulation,” said Dr. Bartoli. “Our findings highlight the causal role of the DMN in creative thinking.”

This research also has profound implications for mental health. The network’s activity is altered in several disorders like ruminative depression, where the DMN is overactive, potentially leading to increased dwelling on negative, internally directed thoughts.

“Eventually, the goal would be to understand what happens to the network in such a way that we can potentially drive it toward being more creative,” said Dr. Shofty.

Charting the path forward

The advancements in understanding the neural basis of creativity open up numerous exciting possibilities for future research and practical applications.

One promising avenue is the development of targeted brain stimulation techniques to enhance creative thinking.

By precisely modulating the activity of the DMN and its interconnected regions, scientists may be able to foster creativity in individuals with cognitive impairments or those seeking to boost their innovative potential.

This pioneering work not only expands our knowledge of the brain but also holds the promise of transforming how we approach creativity, learning, and mental health in the years to come.

The study is published in the journal Brain.

