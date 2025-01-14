Winter illness: Americans feel sick for more than half the season

A nationwide survey has shed light on how illness impacts the winter experiences of Americans. Conducted by Talker Research and commissioned by Zipfizz, the survey reveals a striking truth: most Americans spend less than half of their winter days feeling truly healthy.

The average winter month leaves many feeling unwell for the majority of the time. Respondents report being 100% fit for only 16 days each month. The study paints a clear picture of how winter’s chilly grip affects both individual health and relationships.

Illness and health struggles in winter months

The survey uncovered that a lack of energy is the most widespread complaint during the winter months. It affects 58% of participants. Common cold symptoms follow, with 42% reporting coughing, 40% struggling with sore throats, and 38% battling congestion.

For many, these ailments are more than just physical inconveniences. They disrupt daily life, impacting work and social interactions.

“Winter’s a tough time of year and often busy, so feeling off-form can really hamper us,” said Marcela Kanalos, a spokesperson for Zipfizz.

“The results show many people are feeling less than their best for half of the season, and that takes its toll on our moods, energy, and overall enjoyment of life.”

Impact of illness on couples

The survey also reveals how winter illness affects relationships, particularly among couples. When one partner gets sick, it often leads to noticeable changes in behavior.

About one-third of respondents described their sick partner as “a baby,” which suggests that some people might act needy or dramatic when unwell.

Other behaviors that annoyed respondents included stubbornness (25%), where the sick partner refuses to follow advice, and acting overly dramatic (23%) about their symptoms. Additionally, 22% of people reported that their partner completely denies being sick, ignoring their illness altogether.

The survey also pointed out that illness doesn’t only affect the sick person. Partners and loved ones notice it too. Nearly one-third (29%) of people said they mix up the days of the week when sick.

Others (21%) reported getting into arguments with their partners or family members.

Odd behaviors when sick

The survey on winter illnesses also revealed some unexpected behaviors from participants when they were sick.

Here are 12 unusual actions respondents said they’ve done:

Put shoes in the refrigerator Can’t remember their own name Forgot to make coffee Put on two different high heels (same color) in a rush Forgot to pick up the kid from school Drove with pizza on the roof of the car Left groceries on the bus Forgot why they left the house Went to work on a day off Forgot an important doctor’s appointment Left wallet/purse with ID at home Accidentally threw phone away with trash

Managing winter illness

The survey also examined how Americans manage illness and take proactive steps to prevent it.

The most common preventive measure is staying hydrated, with 80% of respondents emphasizing its importance. Other top strategies include taking vitamins and supplements (77%) and getting adequate rest (75%).

Once illness strikes, most Americans focus on recovery by prioritizing rest (61%), hydration (58%), and medication (46%).

“Taking little steps ahead of feeling sick in order to set yourself up well from a health perspective can make all the difference,” Kanalos said. “Just simply staying on top of your hydration can make or break your winter season.”

Preventing winter illnesses

Winter health struggles are common for many Americans, as the colder months often bring a variety of physical ailments, such as colds and fatigue.

The survey highlights the impact these health issues have on both the body and personal relationships. Illness can make it harder to stay active and engaged, which affects daily routines and interactions with family or partners.

The good news is that there are steps people can take to manage their health better during winter. Simple measures like staying hydrated, getting enough sleep, and maintaining good nutrition can help reduce the effects of illness and make winter a little easier to handle.

By being proactive, people can keep themselves healthier, both physically and emotionally, throughout the season.

The study, conducted by Talker Research and involving 2,000 Americans, sheds light on these common health challenges. It specifically examined the difficulties people face during the winter months and how they cope with them.

Of the participants, 951 were individuals living with a partner. The research was commissioned by Zipfizz, a company focused on wellness, to understand the most common health struggles and how people manage them.

