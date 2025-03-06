Work stress linked to higher stroke risk in young women

A recent study indicates that chronic stress may be associated with an increased chance of stroke in some younger adults – particularly women.

The researchers examined younger adults and found an association between stress and stroke in female participants, but not male participants.

Young adults and work-related stress

The research team zeroed in on adults under the age of 50 who had experienced an ischemic stroke of unknown cause.

“Younger people often experience stress due to the demands and pressures associated with work, including long hours and job insecurity, as well as financial burdens,” said senior Nicolas Martinez-Majander, a doctor at the Helsinki University Hospital in Finland.

“Previous research has shown that chronic stress can negatively affect physical and mental health. Our study found it may increase the risk of stroke in younger women.”

Ischemic stroke occurs when a blood vessel is blocked, cutting off blood flow to part of the brain. Potential outcomes can include weakness, speech issues, vision problems, or even death.

While young adults generally carry a lower risk of stroke, chronic stress may lead to physiological changes that raise stroke likelihood in certain groups, especially younger women.

Chronic stress and stroke

To investigate possible links between chronic stress and stroke, the researchers examined 426 participants aged 18 to 49 who had an ischemic stroke lacking a known cause. These individuals were then matched by age and sex with 426 people who had not experienced a stroke.

All participants answered a questionnaire evaluating stress during a one-month period. Those with stroke were instructed to recall how stressed they felt in the month before their stroke.

The survey asked 10 questions – one of which was, “In the last month, how often have you felt that you were unable to control the important things in your life?” – and each question offered response options rated from zero to four, with four meaning “very often.”

Combining answers produced an overall stress score, with 0–13 deemed “low stress,” 14–26 “moderate stress,” and 27–40 “high stress.”

On average, people who suffered a stroke logged a stress score of 13, while those who did not have a stroke averaged 10. Overall, 46% of stroke survivors showed at least moderate stress levels, compared to 33% of those in the stroke-free group.

Stroke risk and moderate stress

After accounting for factors such as educational background, high blood pressure, and alcohol consumption, the researchers discovered a striking pattern among younger women.

Moderate stress corresponded to a 78% greater stroke risk for women, and high stress was linked with a 6% increase. Yet, in younger men, no association appeared.

“More research is needed to understand why women who feel stressed, but not men, may have a higher risk of stroke,” said Martinez-Majander.

“In addition, we need to further explore why the risk of stroke in women was higher for moderate stress than high stress. Knowing more about how stress plays a role could help us to create better ways to prevent these strokes.”

Though the data point to a heightened risk, the study cannot confirm that stress directly causes stroke. Instead, the results highlight a correlation warranting further examination.

Future inquiries may focus on whether stress mediates other risk factors – such as hormone fluctuations or lifestyle behaviors – that then amplify the likelihood of stroke.

Possible lifestyle mechanisms

Chronic stress can trigger an overactive stress response, potentially causing long-lasting effects on blood pressure, inflammation, and metabolic processes.

Elevated stress might also reduce opportunities for exercise or encourage unhealthy habits (like poor nutrition or smoking), thereby intensifying stroke risk.

These mechanisms could be particularly pronounced among younger women balancing job demands, financial strains, and other social pressures.

Limitations of the study

A primary limitation to note is that those under intense stress may have been less inclined to participate in the study, potentially influencing results. Additionally, data collection hinged on self-reports of stress, a subjective measure that may vary between individuals.

Moreover, the study does not prove causation but only demonstrates an association between chronic stress and stroke in younger female participants.

Finally, the analysis focused solely on ischemic strokes lacking a known origin, so the findings might not apply to other stroke types.

Nevertheless, these insights underscore the significance of stress management for younger adults, especially younger women.

Understanding how moderate or high stress could lead to adverse health outcomes may pave the way for tailored prevention strategies – ranging from better mental health support to lifestyle modifications.

Young women, stress, and stroke prevention

While the exact reasons underlying the heightened stroke risk in stressed young women remain unclear, this study calls for closer monitoring of stress levels in clinical settings, alongside routine checks of factors like blood pressure and cholesterol.

Effective stress-reduction programs or workplace policies to lessen the burden on young women might also reduce future stroke occurrences.

By delving deeper into the physiological and behavioral pathways connecting stress and stroke, researchers can refine their efforts in mitigating risk.

For now, these findings point to stress as a meaningful element of stroke vulnerability among younger women, highlighting the need for interventions that tackle chronic stress before it contributes to more severe cardiovascular consequences.

The study is published in the journal Neurology®.

