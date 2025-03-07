World's oldest impact crater may be linked to the origins of life

Earth has experienced numerous powerful space events that have changed its surface. Some of the most significant were meteorite crashes, which may have played a key role in shaping the planet and potentially supporting early life.

Scientists know that Earth was hit by many meteorites, but most impact craters disappeared over time.

A team of scientists from Curtin University has found the oldest known meteorite impact crater in Western Australia’s Pilbara region.

This crater is over a billion years older than any other confirmed impact site. The discovery helps us understand what Earth was like billions of years ago and raises new questions about how meteorite crashes might have helped create the right conditions for life to begin.

Earth’s oldest impact crater

Scientists studied the rocks in the area and found special patterns called shatter cones. These cone-shaped marks only form when a huge meteorite crashes into the ground, creating intense pressure. Because of this, shatter cones are considered to be solid evidence of a meteorite impact.

The site is located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of Marble Bar in Western Australia. The evidence suggests that a giant meteorite hit this spot at a speed of around 36,000 kilometers per hour (22,400 miles per hour).

This impact would have created a crater more than 100 kilometers (62 miles) wide and thrown debris across the planet.

Professor Tim Johnson from Curtin University emphasized the significance of the discovery.

“Before our discovery, the oldest impact crater was 2.2 billion years old, so this is by far the oldest known crater ever found on Earth,” said Professor Johnson.

Scientists have been puzzled by the lack of very old impact craters on Earth, while the Moon still has many. This study helps connect the missing pieces, showing how these meteorite crashes may have shaped Earth’s early history.

Meteorites and early microbial life

Meteorite impacts may have played a role in the origins of life by creating environments suitable for microbial activity. The intense heat and geological disruption could have led to the formation of hydrothermal pools, similar to those known to support early microbial life.

Professor Chris Kirkland explained how this discovery deepens our knowledge of Earth’s past.

“Uncovering this impact and finding more from the same time period could explain a lot about how life may have got started, as impact craters created environments friendly to microbial life such as hot water pools,” said Professor Kirkland.

The meteorite crash may have helped form some of Earth’s first solid land. The impact released an enormous amount of energy, which could have caused parts of the Earth’s crust to move.

This might have pushed some areas down and forced hot, melted rock from deep inside the Earth to rise to the surface.

The search for hidden impact craters

Scientists have wondered why no craters older than 2.2 billion years were found. Natural forces like erosion and earthquakes may have erased them.

But this discovery shows that some ancient craters might still exist in areas where rocks have stayed well-preserved.

The North Pole Dome is one of the few places where Earth’s ancient crust remains mostly unchanged. Studying it gives scientists a rare look at what the planet was like billions of years ago. Finding this impact crater may inspire more research in other similar areas around the world.

Professor Johnson highlighted how this finding changes our perspective on Earth’s impact history.

“This study provides a crucial piece of the puzzle of Earth’s impact history and suggests there may be many other ancient craters that could be discovered over time.”

Earth’s violent history

The study challenges previous assumptions about Earth’s early development. The impact may have played a role in forming cratons – large, stable landmasses that became the foundation of today’s continents.

If more impact craters from this period are identified, they could refine theories about early Earth’s geological evolution.

This discovery shows that Earth’s early history was more violent than we once thought. Meteorite crashes didn’t just change the land – they may have also affected the planet’s interior and helped create conditions for life.

The study is published in the journal Nature Communications.

