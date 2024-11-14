Worried about holiday weight gain? Here's what the experts say

The holiday season, filled with festive gatherings and delicious food, can be challenging for anyone committed to a healthy lifestyle.

A new national survey by Orlando Health finds that nearly 40% of Americans worry about overeating during the holidays. However, experts reassure that a few holiday treats are not a cause for guilt or concern over weight gain long-term health impacts.

“Holidays come around once a year, and indulging in a few traditional foods and favorite recipes that may have a little extra sugar or fat is not going to affect your health or derail your healthy habits,” said Sara Riehm, a registered dietitian at Orlando Health.

Riehm notes that, for many, the anxiety about holiday weight gain far outweighs actual weight gain during this time.

Healthy holiday habits

The survey also revealed some common yet counterproductive tactics people use to avoid overindulgence.

One in four respondents, for instance, skip meals before a holiday event in an attempt to “save” calories. Riehm warns against this strategy, as it often leads to overconsumption once hunger takes over.

“It’s a lot easier to make healthier decisions when we’re not hungry. Having a light meal with protein and fiber before a party helps you feel fuller and make mindful choices about what you’re eating,” Riehm advised.

She suggests balancing a serving of a favorite holiday treat with nutritious options like vegetables or a fruit salad to ensure a balanced plate.

Debunking the “detox” myth

Another common response to holiday indulgence is the urge to “detox” or “cleanse” afterward. The survey showed that a third of people feel the need to detox post-holidays, believing it will offset any negative effects of holiday treats.

However, Riehm explains that these detox measures are not only ineffective but could also pose health risks.

“We can’t really detox the body from the so-called ‘toxins’ that we’re getting from our food,” she said. “Our liver and kidneys are already designed to remove toxins from the body without the need for juices or supplements.”

She further cautions that detox methods often involve extreme calorie restrictions, potentially leading to dangerous drops in blood sugar and disturbing gut health.

Healthy goals in the holiday season

Rather than resorting to drastic measures, Riehm recommends seeking guidance from a registered dietitian to help manage a balanced and sustainable plan through the holiday season and beyond.

“With so much information, misguided advice, and pseudoscience out there, registered dietitians are going to be your number one source for evidence-based nutrition information,” she said.

According to Riehm, dietitians, unlike self-designated nutritionists, are licensed to provide medical nutrition therapy, making them a reliable resource for developing lasting, health-centered strategies.

Making informed choices

For Joshua Walker, a participant in a six-week lifestyle program at the Orlando Health Center for Health Improvement, working with Riehm revealed surprising insights into his diet.

Walker, who carefully manages his diet and exercise, discovered that foods he once considered healthy were elevating his blood sugar.

“I was eating tons of carbs and fruit, and that turns into sugar inside the body,” Walker explained.

Through minor adjustments guided by Riehm, he stabilized his blood sugar and feels confident that he can navigate the holidays without compromising his health goals.

Walker now enjoys the flexibility to indulge without fear: “If Grandma made an apple pie that I’m just looking at and it’s speaking my name, I’ll go ahead and eat a slice.”

Consistency over perfection

Riehm emphasizes that sustainable health is built on consistency and flexibility rather than strict avoidance.

“No diet or healthy habit is going to be successful in the long term without a little bit of flexibility,” she said.

Rather than fixating on each meal, Riehm advocates a balanced approach: “The same way that one healthy meal is not going to make a huge difference in your health outcomes, having one unhealthy meal is also not going to make a huge difference.”

Ultimately, the key to maintaining a healthy weight over the holidays is to enjoy traditional foods in moderation and make informed, mindful choices without guilt.

Embracing this balanced perspective allows holiday celebrations to be a joyful experience rather than a source of stress.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

