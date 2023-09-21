 Aftermath of catastrophic flooding in Derna, Libya • Earth.com

Aftermath of catastrophic flooding in Derna, Libya

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory  features the port city of Derna on the northeastern coast of Libya, where heavy rainfall caused catastrophic flooding that killed thousands of people. 

“On September 10 and 11, over 100 millimeters (4 inches) of rain fell on Derna. The city lies at the end of a long, narrow valley, called a wadi, which is dry except during the rainy season,” explained NASA.

“Floods triggered two dams along the wadi to collapse. The failure of the second dam, located just one kilometer inland of Derna, unleashed 3- to 7-meter-high floodwater that tore through the city. According to news reports, the flash floods destroyed roads and swept entire neighborhoods out to sea.”

The image was captured by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9 on September 18. It shows the eroded banks of Wadi Derna, and muddy water off the coast.  

“Preliminary estimates by the United Nations Satellite Center (UNOSAT) indicate that 3,100 buildings in Derna were damaged by rushing water. According to the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM), about 40,000 people in the country were displaced by the storm, and 30,000 of those were displaced from Derna,” said NASA.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory 

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—–

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
09-21-2023
Aftermath of catastrophic flooding in Derna, Libya
09-20-2023
Entire villages destroyed by earthquake in the High Atlas Mountains
09-19-2023
Cook Strait, New Zealand
09-18-2023
Mendenhall Glacier in Southeast Alaska
09-17-2023
Dark features appear near the Delmarva Peninsula
09-16-2023
The city of Dublin on Ireland's east coast 
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved