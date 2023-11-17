Biesbosch National Park in the Netherlands 

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features Biesbosch National Park, located in the Netherlands. The image was captured on July 8, 2023 by the OLI (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 8.

The Biesbosch is one of the largest national parks in the Netherlands and stands out as one of the last extensive areas of freshwater tidal wetlands in Northwestern Europe. The park is characterized by many streams and willow swamps. The tall, lush willow forests give it a jungle-like appearance​​.

“Within the Netherlands’ De Biesbosch National Park, abundant wildlife – from beavers and otters to kingfishers and egrets – thrive among reed beds and willow stands. But the verdant appearance of this large freshwater tidal wetland belies what is really a highly engineered landscape,” said NASA.

“The defining event shaping it today was a devastating flood in the 15th century. Since then, it has continued to evolve under the forces of rivers, tides, and human efforts to manage the water.”

“This image shows the national park, which was established in 1994, within the lower Rhine and Meuse delta. Agricultural land and the industrial port city of Dordrecht, which flank the wetlands, are also visible. The image was acquired by the OLI (Operational Land Imager) on Landsat 8, on July 8, 2023.”

“In November 1421, an extratropical cyclone struck the region, setting off what is known historically as St. Elizabeth’s flood. Swollen rivers and tidal surges led to dike failures. The floodwaters destroyed numerous villages and likely claimed thousands of victims in the area that is now the Biesbosch.”

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

