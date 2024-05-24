Harrat Khaybar, an active lava field in Saudi Arabia

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features Harrat Khaybar, one of the largest volcanic fields in Saudi Arabia. This extensive lava field, which covers 5,400 square-miles, was formed by eruptions over the last five million years.

“According to the Smithsonian’s Global Volcanism Program, the volcanic field is still active, and eight lava flows are less than 1,500 years old. The last known eruption was reported in Harrat Khaybar in the 7th century,” noted NASA.

A couple of the youngest volcanic vents in Harrat Khaybar can be seen in this image, which was captured by the OLI-2 (Operational Land Imager-2) on Landsat 9.

Jabal Qidr

“These volcanoes resulted from different eruptive styles: Jabal Qidr is a stratovolcano (or composite cone); Jabal Abyad is a felsic dome; and Jabal Bayda is a tuff cone,” explained NASA.

“Jabal Qidr, in the northern part of the volcanic field, is built from several generations of dark, basaltic lava flows. Qidr has a 400-meter-diameter summit crater and exhibits the textbook cone shape of a stratovolcano. This is the only stratovolcano in the harrats of western Saudi Arabia.”

Jabal Abyad

“Jabal Abyad, in the center of the image, was formed from a more viscous, silica-rich lava classified as rhyolite. While Jabal Qidr exhibits the cone shape of a stratovolcano, Jabal Abyad is a lava dome – a rounded mass of thicker, more solidified lava flows. Abyad’s dome reaches over 2,090 meters above sea level, the highest elevation amongst all the surrounding harrats.”

Jabal Bayda

“To the west of Jabal Abyad is Jabal Bayda, a tuff cone volcano with a much larger summit crater measuring 1,400 meters in diameter. Tuff cones form from the interaction of rising magma with water. When heated rapidly by lava, water turns to steam and expands violently, fragmenting the lava into plumes of very fine grains of ash.”

In Arabic, abyad and bayda are the masculine and feminine words for “white.” The lighter color of the mountains is associated with lava that has high silica content. NASA noted that the white and beige colors stand out against the darker basaltic lava of Qidr.

More about Harrat Khaybar



Harrat Khaybar is an expansive volcanic field located in the western part of Saudi Arabia, known for its historical and geological significance. This area covers approximately 14,000 square kilometers and is dotted with volcanic cones, lava flows, and black basalt rocks, presenting a stark yet striking landscape.

Harrat Khaybar is part of a larger series of harrats, or lava fields, which are prevalent in the Arabian Peninsula. The volcanic activity in this region is not ancient history; some eruptions are relatively recent in geological terms, dating back just a few centuries.

The field is also notable for its archaeological sites, including ancient rock art, which provide insights into the early human habitation of the area. The harsh environment of Harrat Khaybar has shaped both the natural ecosystem and the human activities throughout its history, making it a place of interest not only for volcanologists but also for archaeologists and ecologists.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

