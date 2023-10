The Nā Pali Coast State Wilderness Park is a beautiful stretch of coastline on the island of Kauai in Hawaii. It features rugged cliffs, secluded beaches, and cascading waterfalls. The Nā Pali Coast is a popular destination for hiking, snorkeling, and kayaking. It is also home to the Kalalau Trail, which offers breathtaking views of the coastline and is considered one of the most challenging and rewarding hikes in Hawaii.