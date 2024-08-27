Parade of storms in the Pacific led by Hurricane Hone

Today’s Image of the Day from NASA Earth Observatory features a line of storms in the Northeast Pacific as Hurricane Hone passed to the south of Hawaii. In this image, Hurricane Hone is followed by Hurricane Gilma and Tropical Storm Hector.

“The first few months of the 2024 hurricane season were quiet in the Northeast Pacific Basin, but storm activity picked up in late August,” said NASA.

“On August 20, a disturbance emerged southeast of Hawaii and strengthened steadily until five days later, when it passed 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of South Point on the Island of Hawaii as a Category 1 storm.”

Hurricane Hone

Although the storm did not make landfall, Hone delivered torrential rainfall and strong winds across the region.

The Big Island was hit hardest, with some areas receiving over 27 inches of rain, leading to severe flash flooding and landslides. The intense rain transformed usually tranquil areas, like Rainbow Falls, into raging torrents.

A state of emergency was declared by local and state officials in response to the storm’s impacts.

More than 26,000 residents lost power, and multiple roads were closed due to flooding and fallen trees. While the heavy rains helped alleviate wildfire concerns in some areas, the storm also caused localized damage, including mudslides and wind damage on Maui.

Hurricane Gilma

“Trailing a few thousand kilometers behind Hone was Gilma, a disturbance that had grown to Category 3 strength when the image was acquired,” noted NASA.

The National Hurricane Center said Gilma is expected to weaken as the week goes along, remaining at hurricane level through early Tuesday but losing steam as it approaches Hawaii later this week.

“Forecasters expect the storm to weaken in the coming days as it moves westward and northward and encounters an environment with higher wind shear, cooler water temperatures, and dry air,” noted NASA.

Tropical Storm Hector

To the east of Gilma, a third system named Hector has developed into tropical storm status. At the time of this image, Hector had maximum sustained winds of 45 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center stated that Tropical Storm Hector is trailing behind Gilma in the parade of storms, but it is not expected to strengthen into a hurricane. Hector’s path is projected to head toward the Hawaiian Islands, but it is expected to dissipate before reaching the archipelago early next week.

“Like Gilma, forecasters expect Hector to weaken in the coming days as it encounters unfavorable conditions, including Gilma’s cold water wake,” noted NASA.

“As of August 26, the northeastern Pacific had seen nine named storms since the start of the hurricane season. Most were short-lived storms that fizzled soon after forming, so Hone and Gilma together accounted for roughly 60 percent of the basin’s total accumulated cyclone energy (ACE) through August 26, according to statistics compiled by Colorado State University researchers.”

Tropical storms in the Pacific

NASA said that while tropical storms often brush Hawaii, it is unusual for them to hit the islands directly because ocean temperatures around the island are often lower than in other parts of the Pacific.

This colder water combines with other factors to make Hawaii a less frequent target for tropical storms and hurricanes compared to other parts of the Pacific.

For example, the region around Hawaii often experiences a strong vertical wind shear that can tear apart developing storms or prevent them from strengthening.

Furthermore, most tropical cyclones in the Pacific form closer to the coast of Central America and Mexico. By the time they reach Hawaii, they often weaken or are deflected away.

The last major hurricane to impact Hawaii was Hurricane Lane in August 2018. Lane was a powerful Category 5 hurricane in the central Pacific, although it weakened before making landfall.

The hurricane caused significant flooding, particularly on the Big Island, where over 50 inches of rain fell in some areas, leading to widespread damage.

The image was captured on August 25 by the VIIRS (Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite) on the NOAA-21 satellite.

Image Credit: NASA Earth Observatory

