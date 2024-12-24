Star-shaped cities scattered across Europe

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features a compilation of European cities that resemble stars.

“Star-shaped cities are scattered across Europe, their geometric designs most appreciated when viewed from above,” noted ESA.

Development of star-shaped cities

The development of star-shaped fortresses, also known as bastion forts, emerged during the Renaissance in Italy as a response to the rapidly evolving art of warfare.

Traditional medieval fortifications, characterized by high, straight walls and square towers, became vulnerable with the advent of gunpowder weaponry. Cannons could easily reduce these structures to rubble, rendering them obsolete.

The star-shaped design addressed these vulnerabilities by incorporating wide moats and projecting bastions – angled structures that jutted outward from the main walls.

These bastions provided overlapping fields of fire, allowing defenders to cover blind spots and effectively repel attackers attempting to approach or scale the walls.

Additionally, the sloped walls of these fortresses, known as glacis, were designed to deflect cannonballs rather than absorb their impact, further enhancing their resilience.

This innovative design not only improved defensive capabilities but also transformed the battlefield, forcing attackers to develop new siege techniques. It marked a pivotal moment in military engineering, influencing fortress construction across Europe and beyond for centuries.

Examples of star-shaped cities

“Four examples of such cities can be seen here, arranged clockwise from the top left: Bourtange in the Netherlands, Palmanova in Italy, Almeida in Portugal, and Neuf-Brisach in France,” said ESA.

“The green and red hues evoke a Christmas vibe, achieved through different band combinations during image processing to generate true-color (green) and false-color (red) visuals.”

Bourtange, Netherlands



Fort Bourtange, nestled in the picturesque countryside of northeast Netherlands near the German border, is a remarkable example of Renaissance military architecture and urban planning.

Constructed in 1593 during the Eighty Years’ War, it was strategically positioned to control the only road linking Germany to the Dutch city of Groningen – a vital route for military and trade purposes.

Its unique pentagonal, star-shaped design featured angled bastions, wide moats, and interconnected defensive structures, making it nearly impenetrable to enemy forces equipped with the era’s artillery.

In 1851, after centuries of military service, Fort Bourtange was decommissioned and transformed into a peaceful village.

Despite the change in purpose, its original geometric layout, defined by precise angles and symmetrical patterns, remained intact. The pentagonal walls, surrounding waterways, and radial street design continue to showcase the ingenuity of its designers.

Palmanova, Italy



Palmanova, located in the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region of northeast Italy, is a masterpiece of Renaissance urban and military planning.

Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage site, it exemplifies the idealized city envisioned during the late Renaissance, combining beauty, functionality, and military innovation.

Constructed in 1593 by the Republic of Venice, Palmanova was strategically designed to protect the Republic’s northeastern borders from external threats – particularly the Ottoman Empire.

The city’s layout embodies the principles of symmetry and order characteristic of the Renaissance. Its unique radial design spreads out from the central hexagonal square, known as Piazza Grande or Piazza del Duomo, which serves as the civic and social heart of the city.

From this central hub, six straight avenues fan outward, connecting the square to the surrounding neighborhoods and gates. This design was not only aesthetically pleasing but also practical, allowing for efficient movement and communication within the city.

Today, Palmanova is celebrated not only for its historical and architectural significance but also as a rare example of a perfectly preserved star fortress.

Almeida, Portugal

Perched on a high plain in northeast Portugal near the Spanish border, the fortress of Almeida is a striking example of military engineering and a symbol of Portugal’s resilience.

Built to secure the nation’s eastern frontier, Almeida has played a significant role in Portuguese history, particularly during its early years of independence and throughout various military conflicts, including the Peninsular War.

The fortress’s defining star-shaped ramparts consist of twelve points, each projecting outward to eliminate blind spots and provide overlapping fields of fire against advancing enemies.

The thick walls, surrounding moats, and angular bastions made Almeida a formidable stronghold capable of withstanding prolonged sieges.

Neuf-Brisach, France

Neuf-Brisach, located in the Alsace region of northeastern France near the German border, is another fascinating example of military and urban design.

The town was constructed in 1697 after the loss of Breisach, which stood on the opposite bank of the Rhine River in Germany.

The name “Neuf” (meaning “new” in French) reflects its creation as a strategic replacement and fortification to strengthen France’s defense along its eastern border.

Designed by Sébastien Le Prestre de Vauban, the renowned military engineer under King Louis XIV, Neuf-Brisach is part of the extensive network of fortifications that Vauban designed to protect France from external threats.

Vauban’s expertise in defensive architecture is evident in the town’s star-shaped layout, which was intended to optimize defense while accommodating civilian life within the fortifications.

The fortifications were built to withstand sieges and were strategically positioned to control movement across the Rhine River and defend against potential invasions. The outer star-shaped ramparts extend in a way that creates a nearly impenetrable defensive perimeter.

Image Credit: European Space Agency

