The fascinating landscape of Kolkata, India

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features Kolkata, India – still commonly known as Calcutta – captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. Kolkata is the capital of India’s eastern state of West Bengal.

“Kolkata, visible in grey in the center of the image, is one of India’s largest cities with over 14 million inhabitants. Part of the neighboring country Bangladesh is also visible in the right,” says ESA.

“Kolkata lies on the Hooghly River, which can be seen cutting through the city. The different shades of brown and blue in the water are likely due to the high concentration of sediments.”

“Vast agricultural and aquaculture fields can also be seen, including rice fields and fish ponds, which are distinguishable by their rectangular shapes and the presence of water, particularly in the right side of the image.”

The Sundarbans National Park is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. This protected reserve contains a large coastal mangrove forest that is home to the Royal Bengal tiger, as well as other endangered species such as the Ganges River dolphin.

Image Credit: ESA

By Chrissy Sexton, Earth.com Editor

