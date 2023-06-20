 The fascinating landscape of Kolkata, India • Earth.com

The fascinating landscape of Kolkata, India

Today’s Image of the Day from the European Space Agency features Kolkata, India – still commonly known as Calcutta – captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission. Kolkata is the capital of India’s eastern state of West Bengal. 

“Kolkata, visible in grey in the center of the image, is one of India’s largest cities with over 14 million inhabitants. Part of the neighboring country Bangladesh is also visible in the right,” says ESA.

“Kolkata lies on the Hooghly River, which can be seen cutting through the city. The different shades of brown and blue in the water are likely due to the high concentration of sediments.” 

“Vast agricultural and aquaculture fields can also be seen, including rice fields and fish ponds, which are distinguishable by their rectangular shapes and the presence of water, particularly in the right side of the image.”

The Sundarbans National Park is a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. This protected reserve contains a large coastal mangrove forest that is home to the Royal Bengal tiger, as well as other endangered species such as the Ganges River dolphin.

Image Credit: ESA 

By Chrissy Sexton, Earth.com Editor

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

Popular Videos
LATEST IMAGES
06-20-2023
The fascinating landscape of Kolkata, India
06-19-2023
Messina Strait in the Mediterranean Sea
06-18-2023
São Miguel, the largest of the Azores islands
06-17-2023
Smoke from Canadian wildfires pours over the upper Midwest
06-16-2023
The lower Amazon River in Brazil
06-15-2023
Biparjoy may become the longest-lived cyclone in the Arabian Sea
Popular News
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
Shop
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
Contact Us
© 2023 Earth.com
All rights reserved