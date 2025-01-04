115,000-year-old human footprints found in a location where they should not be

Imagine strolling along the same path where our ancestors once walked, then accidentally discovering human footprints that had been left behind roughly 115,000 years ago.

This is precisely what happened to a group of archaeologists when they found the oldest-known human footprints on the Arabian Peninsula.

Discovered among the tracks of prehistoric animals, these imprints mark a significant discovery in the study of human migration and life before the Ice Age.

In 2017, the fossilized tracks were spotted in a special lakebed region of northern Saudi Arabia. The tracks consisted of seven discrete footprints.

“Here, we report hominin and non-hominin mammal footprints and fossils from the Alathar lacustrine deposit in the western Nefud Desert, Saudi Arabia,” noted the researchers.

“We argue that the footprints, dated to the last interglacial and therefore contemporaneous with an early H. sapiens out-of-Africa dispersal, most likely represent the earliest evidence of our species in the Arabian Peninsula.”

The lakebed, named “the trace” in Arabic, seems to have been a busy spot over 100,000 years ago. The scientists noted that the footprints – which were found in similar states of preservation – were likely generated within a very short time frame.

“An experimental study of modern human footprints in mud flats found that fine details were lost within two days and prints were rendered unrecognizable within four, and similar observations have been made for other non-hominin mammal tracks,” explained the researchers.

Mud, it seems, is nature’s perfect canvas to capture history, even though the impressions may be lost rather rapidly from the soft surface. During the Burgess Shale event, for example, organisms were preserved intact because they were caught in a mudslide.

The tracks of our ancestors

As complex as the past is, several theories have been proposed about the upright primates of that era. Mounting evidence indicates that the tracks were left by members of our own species, Homo sapiens.

“Seven hominin footprints were confidently identified and, given the fossil and archaeological evidence for the spread of H. sapiens into the Levant and Arabia during the era 130,000 to 80,000 years ago, and absence of Homo neanderthalensis from the Levant at that time, we argue that H. sapiens was responsible for the tracks at Alathar,” stated the researchers.

Furthermore, the experts noted that the sizes of the Alathar footprints are more consistent with those of early H. sapiens than H. neanderthalensis.

Brief visits to the lake

The scientists did not find marks from tools or knives on the animal bones that were uncovered in the area. In other words, there was no evidence of hunting.

Does this mean the humans just dropped by for a drink?

The Alathar paleolake sediments, footprints, and fossils. (A) Plan view of the Alathar paleolake deposits with researchers indicated by white arrowheads. (B) First stratigraphic section (units FS1 to FS3). (C) Second stratigraphic section (units SS1 to SS3) overlying the first but located toward the center of the paleolake. (D and E) Example of an elephant track and trackway, Proboscipeda isp. (F) Camelid trackway, Lamaichnum isp. (G) Camelid forefoot (H) Camelid hindfoot. (I) Equid track, Hippipeda isp. (J) Bovid axis vertebra eroding out of the paleolake sediment. Photo credit: Gilbert Price, The University of Queensland and Richard Clark-Wilson, Royal Holloway, University of London

“The lack of archaeological evidence suggests that the Alathar Lake was only briefly visited by people,” the researchers noted. The visit, it seemed, was primarily “tied to the need for potable water.”

Last steps before the Ice age

The fossilized footprints raise the obvious question of who made them, but they also spark another intriguing question: why weren’t the tracks covered by those of another group?

One theory is that they may have been the last ones who migrated through a temperate climate before being obliterated by the Ice Age. Their silent footsteps, captured in the mud, are a reminder of a history we may never fully understand.

The footprints discovered at Alathar Lake not only reveal the presence of early humans but also offer a snapshot of the ecosystem that existed 115,000 years ago.

Surrounding the human footprints, scientists identified tracks from animals such as elephants, camels, and antelopes. The research paints a vivid picture of a lush environment that was vastly different from the arid desert seen today.

These prehistoric creatures likely gathered around the lake to drink water, much like the humans whose tracks were immortalized in the mud.

Dynamic environment with shared resources

By analyzing the spatial arrangement and depth of the footprints, researchers can infer details about the behavior and interactions of both humans and animals during this period.

For instance, the proximity of human and animal tracks suggests a dynamic environment where resources like water attracted a variety of species, enabling brief yet crucial encounters.

These findings help scientists piece together not just human history but also the broader ecological tapestry of the region before the harsh climatic shifts of the Ice Age began to arrive.

The research was published in the journal Science Advances.

