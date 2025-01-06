2024 confirmed as Earth's hottest year in recorded history

In 2024, global warming propelled Earth to its hottest year on record. This is not just another statistic; it marks a defining moment in our struggle to curb rising temperatures.

This turning point, confirmed by the Copernicus Climate Change Service, signals the first time the world has breached the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F) warming limit established by the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The global treaty seeks to curb the escalating impacts of climate change, but nature seems to be racing ahead and ignoring our best-laid plans.

2024 continues the warming trend

The year 2023 was already somewhat hotter – by about 0.3 degrees Celsius to be precise – than its predecessor, 2022.

“And 2024 continued that trend of being warmer than the previous year,” said Kevin Grise, associate professor of environmental sciences at the University of Virginia,

Professor Grise teaches courses such as Atmosphere and Weather, Introduction to Climatology, and Atmospheric Dynamics.

Predicting future weather events

Professor Grise’s research is fueled by an ambitious goal – to predict future weather events with greater precision.

This pursuit involves the use of intricate computer models that are designed to project the track of climate change based on current estimations. These models hold a mirror to the future, and reflect the potential consequences of a warming planet.

“A key focus is trying to understand whether we can confidently say these models are capturing the weather pattern changes experts say are going to happen in our changing climate,” noted Professor Grise.

Less relief from heat at night

Over his 11-year tenure at UVA, Grise has witnessed the global temperature tick upwards by approximately 0.5 degrees Celsius or about 0.9 degrees Fahrenheit.

His research highlights a shift in atmospheric dynamics and wind circulation patterns, altered by natural cycles and climate change.

For Virginia, the future may hold more heat waves as the climate continues its relentless change.

Professor Grise pointed out an often overlooked aspect of global warming – the nights are not as cool as they used to be.

“If people don’t have access to air conditioning, it becomes even harder for them to cool off on very warm nights,” he said.

Chaotic symphony of weather patterns

The global warming footprint is manifested in the rise of stronger hurricanes, extreme rainfall events, and fluctuating weather patterns.

For instance, Hurricane Beryl emerged as the earliest Category 5 storm in Atlantic history and the strongest to develop in June.

Meanwhile, the U.S. city of Phoenix endured 113 consecutive days with a temperature hovering at or above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

The year 2024 was also marked by 24 weather/climate disasters in the U.S., each causing losses exceeding $1 billion.

This calamitous lineup included 17 severe storms, four tropical cyclones, one wildfire, and two winter storms – which collectively caused at least 418 deaths.

Ocean heat waves and coastal challenges

Professor Grise has been keeping an eye on another side effect of climate change as well – ocean heat waves. These anomalies are disrupting marine habitats and fueling extreme weather events with unparalleled intensity.

“We’ve seen some unusual events that have huge impacts on ecosystems in the ocean and tropical systems. We saw the first ever Category 5 hurricane in the Atlantic basin in June, and we saw [Hurricane] Milton hit Florida, which rapidly intensified within 24 hours – an almost 95 mph intensification,” said Professor Grise.

In coastal regions like Hampton Roads, rising sea levels and the potential for stronger hurricanes remain pressing concerns.

“The hurricanes that do form have the potential to get stronger than we would expect because the water temperature is warmer,” said Professor Grise. “The warmer air can have more water vapor in it, more humidity, and create even more extreme rainfall events.”

Consequences of a warmer world

Warmer temperatures and standing water also create ideal conditions for mosquitoes to breed, potentially expanding habitats for insect-borne diseases.

This could lead to the spread of illnesses such as malaria, dengue fever, and chikungunya into new areas.

This year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, held in Baku, Azerbaijan, in November, focused heavily on climate finance.

Developed nations pledged to mobilize at least $300 billion per year by 2035, tripling the previous goal of $100 billion.

“From a policy perspective, the choices now are to focus climate mitigation and working to stop the emissions that are causing climate change or developing ways to adapt to a warmer world. Or a combination of the two,” concluded Professor Grise.



