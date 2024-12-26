50,000-year-old baby mammoth is 'best preserved' specimen ever found

A remarkable discovery, made in the vast expanse of Siberia, has captured the attention of scientists and historians worldwide. The “best preserved” baby woolly mammoth, named Yana, was uncovered in the Batagai megaslump, often referred to as the “Mouth of Hell.”

This extraordinary find was introduced to the world in a press statement by researchers from the Mammoth Museum laboratory at the North Eastern Federal University, Yakutsk.

The discovery sheds new light on the prevailing conditions during the Ice Age and offers invaluable insights into Earth’s prehistoric life.

Snapshot of a prehistoric mammoth’s life

Yana lived over 50,000 years ago during the Ice Age. Researchers believe she was only one year old when she suffered a fatal injury to her back, likely leading to her death.

Her remains were astonishingly well protected in the permafrost, and maintained in a state of preservation that is unparalleled among similar discoveries.

Standing approximately 4 feet tall and weighing about 180 kilograms (nearly 400 pounds), Yana provides an exceptional look at a baby mammoth’s anatomy. Her trunk, lips, ears, and eye sockets remain intact, showing a level of preservation rarely seen in fossilized specimens.

“The examination showed that the head is uniquely preserved, as are all the organs. This is very good. The trunk, lips, ears, eye sockets are preserved – they were not eaten by predators,” noted Maxim Cheprasov, head of the Mammoth Museum laboratory at the North Eastern Federal University, Yakutsk.

Gateway to the underworld

Yana’s resting place, the Batagai megaslump, is a vast thermokarst depression located in Russia’s Yakutia region. This natural formation, shaped like a tadpole, stretches approximately 3,300 feet (1,000 meters) in length, 2,650 feet (800 meters) in width and about 330 feet (100 meters) deep.

As the permafrost in this region continues to thaw, the crater rapidly expands, earning it the nickname “Gateway to the Underworld.” Its immense size and distinctive shape make it visible from space.

The Batagai megaslump is more than just a geological marvel; it is a site of environmental significance. The thawing permafrost releases up to 5,000 tons of organic carbon annually, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions and highlighting its critical role in climate change research.

Yana’s discovery adds to the megaslump’s reputation as a treasure trove of Ice Age fossils. Previous discoveries include a prehistoric baby horse, a lemming, a bison, and a 32,000-year-old sabre-toothed cat cub.

These finds offer invaluable glimpses into the diverse life forms that once thrived in this ancient environment.

Unearthing Yana, the ancient mammoth

Yana’s remains were uncovered during the summer by locals who were exploring the Batagai crater, a massive depression caused by permafrost thawing. By the time she was found, more than half of her body had already emerged from the permafrost wall due to natural melting processes.

Her rear section, found separately, was retrieved intact, but her head and internal organs were particularly well-preserved, offering an exceptional opportunity for study.

Researchers noted that her limbs showed signs of being pecked at, likely by ancient sparrows or small mammals. However, larger predators did not disturb the rest of her body, leaving critical features like her trunk and head almost untouched.

Scientists plan to conduct extensive tests on Yana in the coming year. These analyses aim to uncover details about her life, including her diet, health, and the environmental conditions during the Ice Age.

This research will provide valuable insights into prehistoric ecosystems and the factors that contributed to the extinction of woolly mammoths.

Window into the past

The discovery of Yana adds to the growing collection of Ice Age mammoth fossils preserved in the Siberian permafrost.

“Unfortunately, the back was damaged, as it apparently fell on its back. However, the preservation of the trunk and other parts of the head is unique,” Cheprasov noted.

Earlier finds include a 44,000-year-old wolf carcass and a cold-resistant prehistoric horse. These discoveries provide a vivid snapshot of the diverse life forms that thrived during the Ice Age.

Future research directions

Yana’s incredible state of preservation offers an unparalleled opportunity to study conditions during the Ice Age.

Researchers plan to conduct detailed analyses to uncover more about her anatomy, diet, and environment. These findings will contribute to a broader understanding of woolly mammoths, like Yana, and their extinction.

As Yana undergoes examination, her story continues to inspire awe and curiosity. From her discovery in the “Mouth of Hell” to her role as a window into Earth’s distant past, Yana serves as a testament to the enduring mysteries locked in Siberia’s permafrost.

Image Credit: Roman Kutukov / REUTERS

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–