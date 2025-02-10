Agroforestry could transform farming in the Midwest

Agroforestry has long been overlooked in the farming community, with many believing that trees and agriculture are incompatible. However, this integrated approach – combining trees, shrubs, and traditional farming methods – offers significant benefits for both farmers and the environment.

Despite its potential to improve soil health, enhance biodiversity, and increase profitability, agroforestry adoption in the U.S. Midwest remains surprisingly low. Now, researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign are working to change that narrative.

The experts argue that widespread agroforestry adoption requires strategic planning that considers environmental, social, and economic factors to make it a viable and attractive option for farmers across the Midwest.

Surprising benefits of agroforestry

While most studies have focused on the agronomy and ecology elements of agroforestry, study lead author Sarah Castle noted that not enough attention has been given to the social and economic impacts of these practices.

“It turns out those factors dramatically shift our priorities for targeting agroforestry in certain areas,” she emphasized.

Castle conducted much of this research during her doctoral studies at the university and is currently a postdoc at Yale School of the Environment, while also being a scholar at Illinois.

The research team set out to create a tool that would pinpoint areas where agroforestry could yield the highest environmental benefits. The sites needed to be economically viable, socially acceptable, and inhabited by trees that could thrive under agroforestry practices.

Mapping agroforestry with combined data

Combining social attitudes, economic feasibility, and environmental data was a monumental task.

“We took all of these different data layers, normalized them so they were comparable, and combined them very intentionally to conduct a holistic assessment. One of the most helpful parts of that process was conducting key informant interviews,” noted Castle.

The researchers interacted with individuals from Illinois Extension, the USDA National Agroforestry Center, the U.S. Forest Service, and the Savanna Institute to gain feedback on their approach.

Power of intentional mapping

The team succeeded in developing a valuable asset – a map that identifies regions where agroforestry could be a sustainable solution for soil erosion, water quality, and climate concerns. The map could also enhance profitability for lands unsuitable for routine crops.

The researchers mentioned a staggering estimate of the potential carbon sequestration if agroforestry was implemented in the most appropriate areas in the Midwest.

“Expanding these practices across just 5% of suitable Midwestern agricultural land could store 43 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per year,” said study co-author Professor Chloe Wardropper.

When compared to cover crops, which are approximated to store about 8.4 million tons of CO2e per year on similar lands, the potential benefits of agroforestry are undeniable.

A personalized support tool

To further support their cause, the research team decided to make their mapping tool available for everyone – landowners, conservation scientists, and policymakers – completely free of charge.

This decision-support tool allows users to adjust parameters based on their specific agroforestry goals.

“Say you want to run an assessment only on one tree species, or only considering economics, or setting economics as five times more important than environmental factors,” said Castle.

“Users of the decision support tool can set their parameters based on their specific agroforestry goals and rerun the analysis to create their own maps for Midwest states, counties, and watersheds.”

Every region may have a suitable agroforestry practice since each one has unique spatial opportunities.

Agroforestry can be adapted to any farm

Professor Wardropper, taking the example of windbreaks, reminds us that introducing agroforestry does not necessarily imply revolutionizing the entire farm.

“There are a lot of ways a landowner/operator can really tailor agroforestry to the types of benefits that they’re looking for,” said Professor Wardropper, emphasizing that the transition to agroforestry can be gradual, less costly, and manageable.

Ultimately, the scientists are changing the way we think about agriculture. By integrating trees into their farming practices, farmers in the Midwest can help to create a sustainable future for themselves and for the planet.

The full study was published in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

