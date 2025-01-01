AI identifies surprising details about one of the most famous paintings in the world

Artificial intelligence (AI) continues to revolutionize the world of art, uncovering details that are invisible to the human eye.

In a fascinating revelation, an AI neural network has unearthed a long-debated truth about Raphael’s Madonna della Rosa, a painting historically attributed to this Italian Renaissance master.

According to the study, not every brushstroke in the masterpiece is Raphael’s.

The masterpiece: Madonna della Rosa

Madonna della Rosa is a Renaissance painting that was created during the late period of Raphael’s career. The artwork portrays the Madonna and Child alongside St. Joseph and St. John, reflecting themes of familial unity and sacred devotion.

The painting is notable for its vibrant color palette, soft rendering of figures, and the delicate interplay of light and shadow – all of which are hallmarks of Raphael’s mature style.

Currently housed in the Museo Nacional del Prado in Madrid, the painting has undergone various restoration efforts over centuries to preserve its details and hues.

Its title, Madonna della Rosa (“Madonna of the Rose”), comes from the symbolic rose depicted in the scene, which has often been interpreted as a reference to the Virgin Mary’s purity and suffering.

The painting represents a transitional moment in art history, blending elements of High Renaissance ideals with emerging Mannerist influences.

Its history is intertwined with debates over authorship and the collaborative nature of Renaissance workshops, which were common at the time.

This has made Madonna della Rosa a subject of fascination for art historians and enthusiasts alike.

St. Joseph’s face in Madonna della Rosa

The face of St. Joseph, featured in the top-left corner of the famous painting, has sparked centuries of speculation.

While the painting’s authenticity as a Raphael original has been questioned since the mid-1800s, recent AI-powered analysis points to a significant conclusion: St. Joseph’s face was likely painted by another artist.

“Using deep feature analysis, we used pictures of authenticated Raphael paintings to train the computer to recognize his style to a very detailed degree, from the brushstrokes, the color palette, the shading, and every aspect of the work,” explained Hassan Ugail, mathematician and computer scientist from the University of Bradford.

“The computer sees far more deeply than the human eye, to microscopic level.”

Using AI to analyze the painting

The researchers designed a specialized algorithm to compare elements of the painting to those found in verified Raphael works.

This AI analysis, grounded in Microsoft’s ResNet50 framework and enhanced with a Support Vector Machine technique, could discern nuances at a microscopic level. The technology had previously demonstrated 98% accuracy in identifying Raphael’s works.

For this study, the team took the innovative step of analyzing individual faces within the painting. While the Madonna, the Child, and St. John showed clear signs of Raphael’s style, St. Joseph’s face stood out as inconsistent.

“When we tested the della Rosa as a whole, the results were not conclusive,” said Ugail. “So, then we tested the individual parts and while the rest of the picture was confirmed as Raphael, Joseph’s face came up as most likely not Raphael.”

Who is the mystery artist?

Historical evidence suggests Giulio Romano, one of Raphael’s most talented pupils, may have contributed to the painting.

Art critics have long noted St. Joseph’s face appears less refined compared to the other figures. While the AI analysis strengthens this theory, it does not definitively confirm the identity of the artist responsible for painting St. Joseph.

Role of AI in art authentication

This revelation demonstrates the potential of AI to complement, not replace, human expertise in art authentication. AI’s ability to analyze brushstrokes, shading, and color palette at an unparalleled level provides a new dimension to evaluating artwork.

“This is not a case of AI taking people’s jobs,” said Ugail. “The process of authenticating a work of art involves looking at many aspects, from its provenance, pigments, condition of the work, and so on.”

“However, this sort of software can be used as one tool to assist in the process.”

A masterpiece with a modern twist

Madonna della Rosa, painted between 1518 and 1520, remains a captivating masterpiece. Yet, its history grows richer with this discovery, adding another layer to the narrative of Renaissance art.

As AI continues to advance, it holds promise for uncovering hidden secrets in centuries-old works, and for enhancing our understanding of artistic legacies while preserving their mystique.

The study is published in the journal Heritage Science.

Image Credit: Museo Nacional del Prado

