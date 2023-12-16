Alert: Strongest solar flare event ever recorded will soon cause disruptions on Earth

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a geomagnetic storm warning on the heels of a massive solar event this morning. This solar flare stands as the largest of this solar cycle and the biggest since the X8.2 flare observed at GOES-15 on Sep 10, 2017. This also likely ranks as one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded.

Multiple coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from December 14 and December 15 are likely to cause G1-G2 (Minor-Moderate) geomagnetic storm conditions on December 16 through December 18, 2023.

Solar activity is likely to be moderate (R1-R2/Minor-Moderate) with a chance for X-class flares (R3/Strong) on December 16-18 due primarily to the flare potential of Region 3514.

Over the past 24 hours, radio blackouts have escalated to R3 levels, with the most severe occurring on December 14, 2023, at 1702 UTC. It is anticipated that by the early hours of December 16, there will be an additional increase due to the effects of a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from a partial halo event that occurred on December 12.

Ongoing analysis and modeling of the CME linked with the R3 (Strong) event suggest its likely arrival at Earth between late December 16 and early December 18.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has issued a geomagnetic storm warning on the heels of a massive solar event this morning. Region 3514, located over the far northwest area of the Sun, emitted an X2.8 flare (R3). This likely ranks as one of the largest solar radio events ever recorded.

On Dec 14 at 1702 UTC, AR 3514 produced an X2.8 flare, causing R3 (Strong) radio blackouts on portions of the sunlit side of the Earth. These blackouts may temporarily degrade or completely lose high frequency radio signals.

This flare stands as the largest of this solar cycle and the biggest since the X8.2 flare observed at GOES-15 on Sep 10, 2017. SWPC forecasters will closely monitor this sunspot region due to its potential for producing additional M-class and greater flares.

Multiple National Weather Service Center Weather Service Units (CWSU) co-located at FAA facilities reported radio communication interference with aircraft. The impacts extended from one end of the nation to the other.

Additionally, the Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) is analyzing a potential Earth-directed Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) associated with this flare.

In a significant celestial event, the Sun has erupted with its most potent solar flare in six years. This massive Class X flare, the largest category of solar flares possible, has raised concerns among scientists about potential geomagnetic storms and extensive power outages on Earth.

The Class X solar flare

The flare, categorized as Class X, represents the highest intensity in the solar flare classification system. Solar flares are ranked from A to X, with X being the most powerful. The classes are further divided by numbers, indicating their relative strength. An X2 flare, for instance, is twice as potent as an X1.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory detected significant activity in the Sun’s northern hemisphere at 17:00 GMT yesterday. This observation led to the identification of a Class X2.8 solar flare, marking it as the most intense since the colossal X8.2 flare in September 2017. The flare originated from a sunspot labeled AR 3514, which, in a testament to its massive scale, is larger than Earth itself.

Solar flares occur when the Sun’s powerful magnetic fields, twisted and entangled by currents of super-heated gas, suddenly release the energy stored in these fields. This process is common in sunspots, cooler regions on the Sun’s surface where magnetic fields are intensely concentrated. The sudden release results in the heating of vast amounts of material to millions of degrees, leading to the emission of a burst of energy.

Impact of solar flare events on Earth

The immediate effect of this solar flare has been temporary radio blackouts across South America, resulting in a partial or complete loss of radio signals for approximately two hours. This impact illustrates the flare’s potential to disrupt radio communications on Earth.

Scientists warn that the arrival of this solar flare’s energy could spark geomagnetic storms and lead to substantial power outages. Geomagnetic storms, caused by interactions between solar emissions and the Earth’s magnetic field, can have far-reaching effects on power grids, satellite operations, and various forms of communication.

In summary, the occurrence of this Class X2.8 solar flare serves as a reminder of our Sun’s immense power and the potential impact of solar activity on our technologically dependent society. As scientists continue to monitor the Sun’s activity, this event underscores the importance of preparedness for space weather events and the need for ongoing research in solar physics.

More about X-class solar flares

Solar flares are powerful bursts of energy emanating from the sun, caused by the sudden release of magnetic energy stored in the solar atmosphere. These events, part of the sun’s natural solar cycle, are classified based on their strength. The most intense category, known as X-class solar flares, are the focus of this report.

Understanding X-class solar flares

X-class flares are the most powerful of solar flares. They are characterized by their extreme brightness, often outshining the sun’s regular luminosity in certain wavelengths. These flares can release as much energy as a billion hydrogen bombs.

The primary cause of X-class flares is the complex interaction of the sun’s magnetic field lines. These lines can become twisted and entangled, and when they suddenly realign, they release immense amounts of energy.

X-class flares are detected using space-based telescopes equipped with special instruments, like the Solar Dynamics Observatory. They are measured on a scale, with each unit representing a tenfold increase in energy output. For example, an X2 flare is twice as powerful as an X1 flare.

Impacts of X-class solar flares

Despite their intensity, X-class flares do not directly harm humans, as Earth’s atmosphere protects us. However, they can have significant effects on satellite operations, radio communications, and power grids.

These flares often lead to geomagnetic storms, which can disturb the Earth’s magnetosphere. This can result in beautiful auroras but also disrupt navigational systems and even cause power outages.

In summary, X-class solar flares, like the one that struck Earth on December 14, represent some of the most powerful phenomena in our solar system. Understanding them is crucial for mitigating their potential impacts on modern technology and for gaining insight into the broader workings of the sun. Ongoing research and observation continue to shed light on these fascinating and formidable solar events.

