Solar storms will intensify, then slow as the solar cycle peaks in early 2024

An important discovery in the study of the Sun’s behavior was released today by researchers at the Center of Excellence in Space Sciences India (CESSI). Their work has unveiled a new relationship between the Sun’s magnetic field and its sunspot cycle. This discovery holds significant promise for predicting solar activities with greater accuracy.

Sun’s magnetic field and sunspot cycle

The Sun, our nearest star, is a massive sphere of hot ionized gas, or plasma. Within it, immense plasma flows and convection currents interact to form magnetic fields. These fields surface as sunspots, dark patches comparable in size to Earth. These sunspots are centers of intense magnetism, possessing a magnetic strength about 10,000 times greater than Earth’s.

Occasionally, these sunspot magnetic fields undergo violent disruptions, giving rise to solar magnetic storms such as flares and coronal mass ejections. These phenomena emit high-energy radiation and expel vast amounts of magnetized plasma into space. The most intense of these storms can wreak havoc on satellites, power grids, and communication networks on Earth.

Challenge of predicting solar storms

Sunspot observation, dating back to the early 1600s, reveals a cyclic pattern. Approximately every 11 years, the number of sunspots and the intensity of solar activity peak, leading to heightened space weather disturbances. However, accurately predicting these peaks has been a longstanding challenge.

A dynamo mechanism, powered by plasma flows inside the Sun, drives the solar cycle. This mechanism involves two primary magnetic field components.

One component manifests in sunspots. The other component is active in recycling the Sun’s large-scale dipole field, similar to Earth’s magnetic field. Every 11 years, this dipole field also reverses its poles.

Expanding on Waldmeier’s discovery

In 1935, Swiss astronomer Max Waldmeier discovered a relationship known as the Waldmeier effect. Waldmeier found that the faster a sunspot cycle rises, the stronger the strength of the solar storms. This relationship has been pivotal in forecasting the strength of sunspot cycles based on early observations.

Priyansh Jaswal, Chitradeep Saha, and Dibyendu Nandy of IISER Kolkata have discovered a complementary relationship. They found that the rate of decrease in the Sun’s dipole magnetic field correlates with the rate of rise of the ongoing sunspot cycle.

This discovery, leveraging data from decades-old solar observatories, connects the two primary components of the Sun’s magnetic field. In addition, it supports the notion that sunspots are integral to the solar dynamo process.

Predictions for the current solar cycle

The IISER Kolkata team demonstrates how monitoring the Sun’s dipole magnetic field’s rate of decrease, combined with sunspot observations, can predict the peak of an ongoing cycle. Their analysis suggests that the peak of solar cycle 25 is likely to occur in early 2024, with a range of uncertainty extending to September 2024.

In summary, this new discovery opens a window for more accurate forecasting of solar cycle peaks. These are times when the most intense solar activity and space weather disturbances are expected. Such advancements in understanding the Sun’s magnetic dynamics are not only pivotal for space weather prediction but also essential for protecting Earth’s technological infrastructure.

The full study was published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters

