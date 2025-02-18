Ancient Egyptian mummies still carry their original scents

The mysteries of ancient Egypt continue to captivate the world. From the grandeur of the pyramids to the intricate burial rituals of pharaohs, each discovery adds another layer to our understanding of this civilization. A new study has now revealed a fascinating aspect of mummification – its scent.

Researchers from UCL and the University of Ljubljana have analyzed the aromas of ancient Egyptian mummified bodies, uncovering details about embalming materials and conservation techniques.

This research marks the first time scientists have systematically studied the smells of mummies using both chemical instruments and trained human sniffers.

The experts examined nine mummified bodies and identified scents described as “woody,” “spicy,” and “sweet.”

The findings not only provide insight into ancient embalming materials but also reveal how museums have preserved and treated these remains over time.

Chemistry behind mummy scents

Odors are more than just sensations – they carry valuable chemical information. When substances break down or interact with the environment, they release volatile molecules that our noses detect.

The researchers used gas chromatography and mass spectrometry to analyze these molecules, measuring the chemicals emitted by the mummified remains.

Alongside these advanced instruments, human experts also played a crucial role in the study. A panel of trained sniffers evaluated the intensity, quality, and pleasantness of the smells.

This combination of scientific instruments and human perception allowed researchers to separate the original embalming odors from modern conservation chemicals and natural decay.

Smell of mummified bodies

Study lead author Professor Matija Strlič emphasized the importance of this research in understanding both ancient practices and modern preservation methods.

“The smell of mummified bodies has for years attracted significant interest from experts and the general public, but no combined chemical and perceptual scientific study has been conducted until now,” noted Professor Matija Strlič.

“This groundbreaking research really helps us better plan conservation and understand the ancient embalming materials. It adds another layer of data to enrich the museum exhibition of mummified bodies.”

Egyptian perceptions of mummy scents

For the ancient Egyptians, smell was an essential part of the mummification process. The aromas of embalming substances were more than just practical – they carried spiritual significance.

Pleasant scents were linked to purity and divinity, while foul odors were associated with corruption and decay. The careful selection of resins, oils, and balms ensured that the deceased would be preserved both physically and spiritually.

“Two aspects of this study stand out to me. First, new information was revealed by the smells, highlighting the importance of using our senses to understand the past,” noted Dr. Cecilia Bembibre, a researcher involved in the study.

This research not only examines the chemical composition of these scents but also emphasizes the importance of working closely with Egyptian colleagues to ensure ethical and respectful study of mummified remains.

Evolution of mummification materials

The practice of mummification changed over centuries, influenced by available resources, cultural shifts, and religious beliefs.

The experts found traces of coniferous resins such as pine, cedar, and juniper, along with gum resins like myrrh and frankincense. These mummification ingredients were prized not only for their preservative properties but also for their scent.

The presence of these materials also provides clues about trade networks. Some resins used in mummification were imported from distant regions, showing the extent of Egypt’s connections with other civilizations.

By analyzing the composition of these ancient embalming substances, researchers can determine when and how different techniques emerged.

“To the ancient Egyptians, mummification was an important mortuary practice aimed at preserving the body and soul for the afterlife through a detailed ritual of embalming of the deceased using oils, waxes and balms,” noted Professor Ali Abdelhalim, director of the Egyptian Museum in Cairo.

“The practice evolved over time, and identifying different techniques and materials used offers insights into the era, location and socioeconomic status of the individual being mummified.”

Conservation and modern-day challenges

While ancient Egyptians developed sophisticated methods to preserve their dead, modern conservators face new challenges in maintaining these fragile remains.

Over time, mummies have been exposed to different environmental conditions, chemical treatments, and even pesticides. Some of these substances alter the original composition of the embalming materials, making it difficult to distinguish between ancient and modern additions.

The study demonstrates how smell analysis can serve as a non-invasive tool for conservation. By identifying the chemical signatures of different odors, researchers can detect contamination and deterioration without physically disturbing the mummies.

This approach helps museums and researchers make informed decisions about preserving these artifacts for future generations.

Sensory experience for museum visitors

The findings of this study extend beyond laboratory research. Museums are now exploring new ways to engage visitors by incorporating smell into exhibitions.

By reconstructing the original scents of ancient mummies, curators can create immersive experiences that bring history to life in unexpected ways.

“Smellscapes” allow audiences to experience mummification not just through sight but through scent. Visitors could soon step into an exhibit and inhale the fragrances once associated with ancient burial rituals.

This approach deepens the connection between modern audiences and the past, making history more tangible and memorable.

The study marks just the beginning of using scent as a historical tool. By analyzing the smells of other archaeological finds, scientists can uncover new details about past civilizations.

From ancient manuscripts to buried artifacts, scent analysis could provide fresh perspectives on how people lived, worked, and preserved their surroundings.

The collaboration between Egyptian and international researchers sets a strong foundation for future studies. As more institutions embrace the potential of olfactory research, our understanding of the past will continue to expand beyond what we see and touch – into what we can smell.

The research not only enriches our knowledge of mummification but also changes the way we experience history. Whether through museum exhibits or further scientific discoveries, the scents of mummies will continue to reveal stories that have remained hidden for thousands of years.

The study is published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Image Credit: Emma Paolin

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–