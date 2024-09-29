World's oldest cheese discovered alongside ancient mummies

Scientists have taken us on an incredible journey by extracting and analyzing DNA from the world’s oldest cheese samples, discovered alongside the ancient Tarim Basin mummies in Northwestern China. It’s fascinating to think about how our ancestors enjoyed cheese thousands of years ago.

These findings, dating back about 3,600 years, are revealing new information about the origins of kefir cheese and probiotic bacteria.

The research, published in the journal Cell, represents a significant step forward in understanding ancient dietary practices and microbial evolution.

Ancient dairy delicacy

The quest for these gastronomic answers began nearly two decades ago when a team of archaeologists uncovered curious white substances smeared on the heads and necks of several mummies in the Xiaohe cemetery of the Tarim Basin.

These ancient mummies, dating back about 3,300 to 3,600 years, have fascinated scientists for ages. They have wondered if the mysterious white substance found on them could be a type of fermented dairy product.

“This is the oldest known cheese sample ever discovered in the world,” said Qiaomei Fu, the study’s corresponding author at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

“Food items like cheese are extremely difficult to preserve over thousands of years, making this a rare and valuable opportunity. Studying the ancient cheese in great detail can help us better understand our ancestors’ diet and culture.”

Composition of the ancient cheese

Fast-forward to recent years, and advancements in ancient DNA analysis have finally allowed Fu and her team to unravel this ancient enigma.

The researchers successfully extracted mitochondrial DNA from the samples found in three different tombs in the Xiaohe cemetery.

The team identified both cow and goat DNA in the cheese samples, revealing that the ancient Xiaohe people made cheese in separate batches using different sources of animal milk – an intriguing deviation from the mixed-milk methods used in Middle Eastern and Greek cheesemaking.

Most remarkably, Fu and her colleagues recovered the DNA of microorganisms from the dairy samples, confirming that the white substances were indeed kefir cheese.

The samples contained bacterial and fungal species such as Lactobacillus kefiranofaciens and Pichia kudriavzevii, both commonly found in present-day kefir grains.

Glimpse into probiotic evolution

Kefir grains, much like a sourdough starter, are symbiotic cultures of probiotic bacteria and yeast used to ferment milk into kefir cheese.

By analyzing bacterial genes from ancient samples, Fu’s team has traced the evolution of probiotic bacteria over the last 3,600 years.

The experts compared the ancient Lactobacillus kefiranofaciens to its modern-day counterparts, unveiling key evolutionary changes.

Today, there are two dominant groups of Lactobacillus – one originating in Russia and another from Tibet.

The Russian variety is the most common for making yogurt and cheese. However, the ancient Lactobacillus kefiranofaciens in kefir cheese is more similar to the Tibetan group, questioning the belief that kefir only came from Russia’s North Caucasus region.

“Our observation suggests kefir culture has been maintained in Northwestern China’s Xinjiang region since the Bronze Age,” noted Fu.

Cultural exchange and trade

This remarkable discovery also provides insight into the cultural and economic exchanges occurring during the Bronze Age.

The presence of kefir cheese in the Xiaohe region suggests that there was a significant transfer of culinary knowledge and techniques across vast distances. The adaptation of kefir culture from Tibet to Northwestern China hints at a rich tapestry of interaction among different peoples and societies.

Such exchanges were likely not limited to culinary practices but may have encompassed other aspects of life, leading to the development of complex trade networks.

These findings contribute to a deeper understanding of the interconnected nature of ancient civilizations and their shared histories.

Investigation of ancient cheese

As researchers continue to parse the data from this study, there are several avenues for future exploration.

One promising direction is the investigation of other ancient cheese samples in different archeological contexts to compare methods of production and ingredients used by various cultures.

The study also reveals that Lactobacillus kefiranofaciens exchanged genetic material with related strains, enhancing its genetic stability and milk fermentation capabilities over time.

The genetic exchanges likely helped Lactobacillus adapt to human hosts, making modern-day bacteria less likely to trigger immune responses in the human intestine than their ancient counterparts.

This co-evolution between humans and bacteria highlights the depth of our ancient relationship with food and the environment.

Significance of the study

“This is an unprecedented study, allowing us to observe how a bacterium evolved over the past 3,000 years,” said Fu.

“Moreover, by examining dairy products, we’ve gained a clearer picture of ancient human life and their interactions with the world. This is just the beginning, and with this technology, we hope to explore other previously unknown artifacts.”

The study is published in the journal Cell.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–