Animal welfare is the biggest concern for people when making food choices

In the bustling world of consumer food choices, the factors that influence our purchasing decisions are as diverse as they are complex.

Recent research dives into the intricate web of considerations that shape our selections when it comes to meat and dairy products, revealing a thought-provoking hierarchy of priorities.

The study was conducted across five countries — Czechia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK. It was led by Dr Andy Jin from the University of Portsmouth. Jin, along with his colleagues, sought to identify the attributes that hold the most sway over consumers as they navigate the grocery aisles.

Hierarchy of importance

In an online survey, 3,192 participants were asked to rate the importance of 18 different factors on a scale from 1 (not at all important) to 5 (extremely important).

These factors encompassed a wide range of attributes, including freshness, quality/taste, healthy eating, nutrition, price, processing, special offers, convenience of use/preparation, and familiarity of brand.

Interestingly, the study found that across all surveyed countries, consumers consistently prioritized freshness, quality/taste, and animal welfare as the most important attributes.

“Our study highlights the complex interplay of factors that influence consumer behavior when buying meat and dairy products,” Dr. Jin explained.

“Consumers indicated that information related to animal welfare, food safety, and health and nutrition was considered more important than environmental sustainability when making food choices,” he continued.

Food choices and the sustainability conundrum

While environmental factors such as food miles, carbon footprint, and organic production were deemed less important in influencing purchasing decisions, sustainability labels were still perceived as helpful among consumers.

This finding suggests that while consumers may not prioritize sustainability as highly as other factors, they still value the information provided by these labels.

The implications of this research extend beyond the realm of consumer behavior. Policymakers, producers, and retailers in the food industry, who are striving to meet evolving consumer demands for more sustainable products, can glean valuable insights from these findings.

Importance of environmental sustainability

When it comes to food, consumers play a crucial role in promoting sustainability through their purchasing decisions and eating habits. By making informed choices, individuals can support environmentally friendly practices, reduce waste, and contribute to a more sustainable food system.

Making eco-friendly food choices

Consumers can opt for products that have a lower environmental impact, such as:

Organic produce : Organic farming methods avoid the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, promoting healthier soil and ecosystems.

: Organic farming methods avoid the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers, promoting healthier soil and ecosystems. Sustainably sourced seafood : Choosing seafood from well-managed fisheries or responsible aquaculture farms helps prevent overfishing and protect marine habitats.

: Choosing seafood from well-managed fisheries or responsible aquaculture farms helps prevent overfishing and protect marine habitats. Products with minimal packaging: Selecting items with reduced or eco-friendly packaging minimizes waste and reduces the demand for single-use plastics.

Local and seasonal food choices

Buying local and seasonal produce offers several sustainability benefits:

Reduced transportation emissions : Local food travels shorter distances, cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions from transportation.

: Local food travels shorter distances, cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions from transportation. Supporting local economies : Purchasing from local farmers and producers helps maintain a thriving local economy and preserves agricultural land.

: Purchasing from local farmers and producers helps maintain a thriving local economy and preserves agricultural land. Minimizing food waste: Seasonal produce is more likely to be consumed before spoiling, reducing food waste.

Adopting plant-based diets

Shifting towards a more plant-based diet can significantly reduce an individual’s environmental footprint:

Lower greenhouse gas emissions : Plant-based foods generally require less land, water, and energy to produce compared to animal-based products.

: Plant-based foods generally require less land, water, and energy to produce compared to animal-based products. Reduced deforestation : Animal agriculture is a major driver of deforestation, habitat destruction, and biodiversity loss.

: Animal agriculture is a major driver of deforestation, habitat destruction, and biodiversity loss. Improved resource efficiency: Plant-based diets use resources more efficiently, as crops are directly consumed rather than being used as animal feed.

Minimizing waste through food choices

Consumers can adopt practices that minimize food waste, such as:

Proper meal planning : Planning meals in advance and buying only what is needed helps reduce food waste at home.

: Planning meals in advance and buying only what is needed helps reduce food waste at home. Storing food correctly : Proper storage techniques extend the shelf life of food, reducing the likelihood of spoilage.

: Proper storage techniques extend the shelf life of food, reducing the likelihood of spoilage. Composting: Composting food scraps and other organic waste diverts waste from landfills and creates nutrient-rich soil for gardening.

By making sustainable food choices, consumers send a powerful message to producers, retailers, and policymakers. As more people prioritize sustainability in their purchasing decisions, it creates a demand for more environmentally friendly products and practices, ultimately driving positive change throughout the food system.

Bridging the gap: From attitudes to behavior

Dr Jin emphasizes that labels alone are not sufficient to change behavior, particularly for consumers who have low or no behavioral intention to buy sustainable meat or dairy products.

He suggests, “These results should be translated into additional policy measures, such as nudges or behavioral interventions, helping individuals translate their attitudes into behavior and facilitating the choice of sustainably produced products.”

The study underscores the need for a multi-faceted approach to promoting sustainable food choices.

While labels play a crucial role in providing information, they must be accompanied by targeted marketing strategies and policy initiatives that address the complex interplay of factors influencing consumer decisions.

As we navigate the ever-evolving landscape of food choices, it is clear that the path to sustainability is not a straightforward one.

By understanding the hierarchy of priorities that guide consumer behavior, we can work towards developing more effective strategies to encourage the adoption of sustainable practices in the meat and dairy industry.

The full study was published in the journal Food Quality and Preference.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–