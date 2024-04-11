Mixed diets offer health benefits and lower carbon footprint

We all make food choices every day. But did you know those choices can affect not only your health but also the health of the planet? A recent study out of the University of Tokyo has researchers thinking about the food we eat a little differently. The experts are not just looking at basic food groups – they’re studying the carbon impacts of dishes and mixed diet as a whole.
How we relate to food is cultural. The ingredients available, the way food is prepared, and the cultural significance of meals vary drastically from place to place.
A traditional Italian tomato-based pasta relies on different resources and creates different environmental impacts compared to a Japanese seafood-based pasta dish.
Focusing on complete dishes helps researchers understand how people actually eat and what choices are realistic within a specific culture. By studying dishes, we gain more precise knowledge. That knowledge empowers consumers to select specific meals that improve both their own health and the health of the planet.
“Our main conclusion is this: Mixed diets can offer good health and environmental outcomes,” said study lead author Professor Yin Long. “This is because mixed diets can afford consumers a larger diversity of dishes that can meet both nutritional requirements and have low carbon footprints.”
A mixed diet includes a balanced variety of foods from all of the food groups.
But how do we know which dishes within those diets are the “best” choices? The University of Tokyo study has some insights.
The researchers analyzed 45 popular Japanese dishes, breaking them down by ingredient, cooking time, and, crucially, their environmental impact.
You might be surprised to learn that some plant-based dishes, while low in carbon emissions, didn’t pack the same nutritional punch as one might expect. This is where the research gets helpful. It identifies those healthy, eco-friendly dishes and gives us tools to find similar foods in our own regional cuisines.
“We believe dish-based approaches can inform better the day-to-day organization of food consumption… by acting as a reality check to inform, design, and convey feasible and acceptable ways to steer dietary habits toward more sustainable directions,” said study co-author Professor Alexandros Gasparatos.
The beauty of a mixed diet is that with a few simple shifts, we can make a difference by reducing our carbon footprint
Ingredient lists and nutritional information on packaged foods tell you a lot. Look for terms like “whole grain,” prioritize shorter ingredient lists, and be mindful of things like added sugars and sodium content.
Don’t be afraid to experiment. There are countless resources online and in cookbooks with delicious, healthy recipes that use a wide range of ingredients. A bit of exploring can lead to wonderful discoveries.
When eating out or shopping for groceries, consider businesses that make sustainability a priority. Ask about locally sourced ingredients, inquire about their food waste policies, or look for certifications that show ethical practices.
You don’t have to overhaul your entire diet overnight. Even small changes, like replacing one processed snack with some fruit or trying a new vegetarian recipe once a week, add up over time.
A mixed food diet lowers carbon emissions primarily by diversifying the sources of food we consume. Here’s how it works in more detail:
By diversifying our diet, we can support food production systems that are generally more sustainable and have a lower environmental impact.
Taking these kinds of actions builds awareness and makes you an informed consumer. Not only are you making better choices for your body, but you’re also sending a message. Your choices can influence the food industry and push for the broader changes needed for a healthier planet.
“Varying cultural preferences and ingredient availability lead to radically different ways to build healthy and sustainable diets between different countries and local contexts,” said Gasparatos.
The study is published in the journal Science Advances.
