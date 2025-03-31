Arctic sea ice hits record winter low, raising global alarm

This year’s winter buildup of Arctic sea ice is the weakest ever recorded, according to a team of scientists.

On March 23, the ice peaked at about 5.53 million square miles (14.33 million square kilometers) – roughly 30,000 square miles less than the previous record low in 2017. In other words, a region the size of California is missing.

The alarming number marks the fifth time since 2015 that the winter sea ice maximum has been at or near all-time lows.

Data scientist Walt Meier from the National Snow and Ice Data Center emphasized how close Arctic conditions hover around freezing.

“Warming temperatures are what’s causing the ice to decline,” said Meier. “Sea ice in particular is very sensitive… 31 degrees is ice skating and 33 degrees it’s swimming.”

A global wake-up call

Jennifer Francis, a scientist with the Woodwell Climate Research Center, called the record low yet another ringing alarm bell. She sees Arctic sea ice as a kind of early warning system, sensitive to changes that may not yet be evident elsewhere.

And it doesn’t just matter for polar bears or seals: the region’s warming is believed to be reshaping weather patterns worldwide by altering the jet stream. That, in turn, can bring more erratic or prolonged storms, rain, and cold snaps to lower latitudes.

Scientists point out that the Arctic is warming around four times faster than the global average. This outsized heat gain in the far north diminishes the temperature difference that drives the jet stream, letting it meander and linger, sometimes with extreme consequences for regions well outside the Arctic Circle.

Winter ice holds unique importance

The continuing reduction in winter ice raises concerns for marine mammals, including polar bears, seals, and certain fish, that depend on the cold season’s stable ice.

Meier noted that even though summer melting tends to get more attention, the seasonal maximum is also critical because it sets the stage for how the ice will fare in the hotter months. Thinner or more fragmented winter ice can melt away more rapidly when summer arrives.

As Julienne Stroeve, an ice scientist at the University of Manitoba, put it, it’s not only that there’s less ice, but the ice that remains is thinner and more vulnerable. She cautioned, however, that a record-low winter doesn’t always portend a record-low summer.

Nevertheless, this historically weak buildup does place Arctic sea ice in a precarious position.

Decades of declining winter ice

The contrast with earlier observations is striking. In 1979 – the first year of satellite records – the winter peak measured around 6.42 million square miles. This means the Arctic has lost an area larger than Pakistan – some 900,000 square miles – over four decades of monitoring.

The center also points out that severe warming events in the past eight years have somewhat muted the 40-year cooling trend overall. But the repeated record lows for winter ice highlight the accelerating nature of Arctic change.

The region’s warming winter atmosphere does influence large-scale weather patterns, Stroeve said, pointing to how a warm polar region can shift the patterns that steer storms and cold snaps far below the Arctic.

Effects on wildlife and beyond

Less winter sea ice spells bad news for iconic Arctic animals. Polar bears rely on thick ice to hunt seals; thin or absent ice forces them onto land with fewer hunting opportunities, leaving them weaker.

Seals need stable ice for breeding. Fish populations can also shift as ice recedes, sometimes altering Indigenous hunting traditions and local fisheries. Thus, the winter sea ice is crucial not just for summer ice survival but for whole ecosystems.

Broader impacts of Arctic sea ice

The meltdown extends beyond the Arctic. Antarctica recently flirted with a record low in its own annual sea ice minimum – this while the Arctic hits an unprecedented winter low. As a result, Meier notes that global sea ice coverage in February dropped to a record minimum, signifying a broader, planet-wide shift.

Scientists and policymakers worldwide watch the poles because the polar regions have a profound influence on global oceans and atmospheric patterns.

Melting Arctic sea ice can accelerate additional warming through what is known as the albedo effect: as bright, reflective ice disappears, more sunlight gets absorbed by darker open water, fueling further temperature increases.

Warning signs of changes ahead

What happens in the Arctic might prove a harbinger of deeper shifts affecting global coastlines, weather extremes, and ecological systems.

Amid these warning signs, researchers continue refining models to anticipate how the Arctic will evolve in the coming decades, hoping to give communities from Alaska to Europe a clearer sense of the changes ahead.

For now, the winter sea ice record serves as one more urgent reminder that a warming world is leaving fewer and fewer safe harbors for the frozen North.

Image Credit: AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

