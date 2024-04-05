How shrinking Arctic ice is changing our global climate

Dr. Shengping He and his team from the University of Bergen have uncovered how the Arctic’s changing ice landscape influences winter temperatures around the world. The findings illuminate the intricate relationship between ice, ocean, and climate change.

Warm arctic, cold eurasia

Scientists have been puzzled by a strange pattern in recent decades. The Arctic is warming incredibly fast – about three to four times faster than the rest of the planet.

But at the same time, regions like East Asia have been experiencing unusually harsh winters. One prime suspect: shrinking Arctic sea ice.

Over the past four decades, we’ve lost a jaw-dropping 12.2% of our summer sea ice every ten years. It’s tempting to connect the dots: less ice up north, colder winters down south. But is that the full story?

Melting artic ice and climate change

To isolate the influence of shrinking sea ice, the researchers turned to sophisticated climate models. These models are like virtual Earths, where scientists can manipulate specific variables – in this case, sea ice cover.

By running simulations with reduced sea ice and holding everything else constant, they could effectively “turn down the engine noise” and pinpoint the unique effects of sea ice loss on East Asian winter temperatures. This approach allowed them to separate the signal (sea ice impact) from the noise (natural variability).

The diminishing Arctic sea ice played a key role in driving the ‘Warm Arctic, Cold Eurasia’ climate mode. However, nature is full of random ups and downs that can muddy the waters.

Interestingly, those chilly effects on East Asia can easily get hidden or boosted by all that random atmospheric noise.

New winter ice

The changes in the Arctic don’t stop at shrinking ice cover. As temperatures rise, a seemingly contradictory effect comes into play.

Warmer air means more areas of open water remain during the winter, providing space for new ice to form. This freshly formed ice has very different properties than the thick, multi-year ice that’s rapidly disappearing.

Young ice is thinner and less reflective, absorbing more sunlight rather than bouncing it back into space. This influences heat distribution, and we have yet to fully understand its impact on our weather patterns.

Dr. He’s team investigated this phenomenon using their models to look into the Arctic’s future. They found that under varying emissions scenarios, this new winter ice is expected to continue increasing until approximately mid-century. Beyond that, the path becomes less clear.

If we make significant strides in reducing emissions, the amount of newly formed ice may stabilize. However, in a high-emissions world, even this young ice could eventually start to decline.

Global climate due to melting Arctic ice

The “Warm Arctic, Cold Continents” effect is a fascinating, but concerning, example of how climate change can rewrite the rules of our weather systems. The Arctic acts as a giant thermostat for the planet, reflecting sunlight back into space and keeping global temperatures in check.

But as warming temperatures melt away sea ice, this reflective surface shrinks, leading to more heat absorption by the ocean. This disrupts atmospheric circulation patterns. The result? Weather anomalies and extremes across the globe.

The “Warm Arctic, Cold Continents” effect isn’t the only example of this climatic domino effect. A warmer Arctic can weaken the jet stream, a high-altitude band of strong winds that steers weather systems.

A wobbly jet stream can bring scorching heat waves to some regions while unleashing bitter cold snaps and intense precipitation on others.

Melting glaciers and ice sheets disrupt ocean currents that carry heat around the planet, potentially leading to unpredictable shifts in regional climates.

How do we address Arctic ice melt and climate change?

To address the far-reaching impacts of Arctic ice melt and climate change effectively, a detailed strategy is necessary:

Individual action

Energy efficiency : Individuals can make significant contributions by making their homes more energy-efficient, using LED lighting, energy-saving appliances, and reducing water waste.



: Individuals can make significant contributions by making their homes more energy-efficient, using LED lighting, energy-saving appliances, and reducing water waste. Transport choices : Opting for public transportation, carpooling, biking, or electric vehicles reduces carbon emissions.



: Opting for public transportation, carpooling, biking, or electric vehicles reduces carbon emissions. Sustainable consumption: Choosing products with minimal environmental impact, such as those with reduced packaging or made from sustainable materials, helps decrease waste.

Policy advocacy

Renewable energy support : Lobbying for policies that support the transition to renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, can accelerate the reduction of fossil fuel dependence.



: Lobbying for policies that support the transition to renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, can accelerate the reduction of fossil fuel dependence. Carbon pricing : Advocating for carbon taxes or cap-and-trade systems can incentivize companies to reduce emissions.



: Advocating for carbon taxes or cap-and-trade systems can incentivize companies to reduce emissions. Environmental legislation: Support for stricter environmental regulations on pollution, deforestation, and ocean protection can help preserve natural carbon sinks.

Support for arctic research

Funding initiatives : Encouraging government and private sector investment in Arctic research can provide scientists with the resources they need to study climate impacts and solutions.



: Encouraging government and private sector investment in Arctic research can provide scientists with the resources they need to study climate impacts and solutions. Citizen science: Participating in or supporting citizen science projects related to climate change can augment professional research efforts.

Corporate responsibility

Green business practices : Companies can reduce their carbon footprint by adopting sustainable practices, such as recycling, using renewable energy, and minimizing waste.



: Companies can reduce their carbon footprint by adopting sustainable practices, such as recycling, using renewable energy, and minimizing waste. Sustainable supply chains : Businesses should ensure their supply chains are sustainable, minimizing environmental impacts from sourcing to delivery.



: Businesses should ensure their supply chains are sustainable, minimizing environmental impacts from sourcing to delivery. Environmental reporting: Transparent reporting on environmental impact helps hold corporations accountable and encourages improvements.

Public education and awareness

Climate education : Integrating climate change education into school curricula can raise awareness from a young age.



: Integrating climate change education into school curricula can raise awareness from a young age. Public campaigns : Awareness campaigns that illustrate the impact of individual and collective actions on the climate can motivate change.



: Awareness campaigns that illustrate the impact of individual and collective actions on the climate can motivate change. Community engagement: Organizing local events, such as tree planting or clean-up activities, can foster a sense of community responsibility for the environment.

Arctic sea ice and Earth’s climate future

In summary, Dr. Shengping He and his international research team have made significant strides in unraveling the complexities of the “Warm Arctic, Cold Eurasia” climate phenomenon.

Their study quantifies the direct impact of Arctic sea ice loss on winter temperatures and reveals an increasing trend in winter Arctic newly formed ice.

These findings provide crucial insights into the evolving climate of the “new Arctic” era and underscore the importance of continued research to better understand and predict the far-reaching consequences of rapid changes in the Arctic climate.

The study is published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences.

