Arctic warming may fuel the spread of diseases by unleashing long-frozen viruses

Due to Arctic warming, fossilized microbes buried in Arctic ice and soil may wake up. The fear is that these pathogens will spark outbreaks of diseases like brucellosis, tularemia, and E. coli.

This warning comes from a large international team of scientists who study human, animal, and environmental health in the North.

The research shows that climate change might spread infectious diseases globally. The experts point out that melting ice opens the region to more people and industries. Warmer temperatures also unlock dangerous microbes that have slept frozen for millennia.

Arctic warming could unlock diseases

The team focused on permafrost, the once-permanently frozen soil that covers vast parts of the Arctic. As the planet heats, permafrost thaws and releases ancient microorganisms from dead animals or other organic material long trapped in ice.

If reactivated, these pathogens could threaten Arctic wildlife and local communities. In some cases, diseases could emerge that have never seen by modern humans.

According to Khaled Megahed Abass of the University of Sharjah, a co-author of the study, the consequences could be severe. “Permafrost thawing could even release ancient bacteria or viruses that have been frozen for thousands of years.”

The scientists compiled evidence from academic studies and government documents across Canada, Alaska, Greenland, and northern Europe. Their findings reveal that the Arctic is changing more rapidly than most other parts of the globe.

Warmer temperatures and melting sea ice draw industries like shipping, mining, and tourism ever northward. While this brings economic opportunities, it also puts more people in contact with long-dormant microbes.

New infections could spread globally

Climate change in the Arctic might seem like a distant concern. The authors, however, stress that its effects can travel far beyond extreme northern environments.

A new infection emerging in a remote corner can spread rapidly through human travel or wildlife migrations. As Abass warned, “What is happening in the Arctic doesn’t stay in the Arctic.”

The region’s transformation has ripple effects, from Arctic warming that touches every coastal city worldwide to shifting atmospheric patterns that can influence global weather. These conditions also disrupt local ecosystems, making animal-to-human pathogen transfer more likely.

The review shows that the health of the Arctic ecosystem is deeply connected to the health of global communities.

As new shipping lanes open, trade routes shorten. More tourists arrive and transport microbes to new host cities.

This is especially worrying because diseases that cross the animal-human boundary – known as zoonotic diseases – have been responsible for major outbreaks, including COVID-19.

Arctic warming and disease risks

This study emphasizes the One Health approach, which views people, animals, plants, and the environment as part of one interconnected system.

The scientists argue that monitoring animal health in Arctic warming conditions is necessary to spot diseases before they spread to human populations.

They also call for greater cooperation among veterinarians, environmental agencies, and public health professionals.

By watching Arctic wildlife, testing water sources, and educating local communities on disease risk, it’s possible to get an early warning of infectious threats.

The study shows how Arctic residents – many Indigenous peoples – can offer vital insights. Their traditional knowledge and everyday observations detect shifts in animal behavior before any official monitoring program picks up signs.

Tapping into this localized expertise would boost prevention and response measures. Ultimately, it would help safeguard people, wildlife, and the broader environment.

Thawing permafrost prompts swift action

Despite these looming risks, the authors note that crucial information is lacking. There are gaps in monitoring and current knowledge, particularly in how emerging pathogens might behave under Arctic conditions or spread through newly thawed soil and water.

Their review also underscores the need for stronger disease surveillance systems to ensure that any outbreak can be swiftly detected and contained.

Governments, public health agencies, and local industries must coordinate to identify high-risk areas and vulnerable populations.

According to Abass, many non-academic groups, such as northern industries and public health organizations, are starting to pay attention to these issues.

Policymakers and business leaders are concerned about mitigating risks and keeping Arctic operations safe, especially as pandemic prevention becomes a global priority.

The researchers hope this momentum will encourage more robust safety measures and environmental stewardship in the far north. They also stress that Arctic warming could foreshadow similar problems in other regions.

Ancient pathogens in unexpected places

The thawing in Siberia or high-altitude glaciers could reveal microbes that have not circulated for thousands of years.

If humans continue altering the climate, we may face repeated discoveries of ancient pathogens in unexpected places. Such an emergency would send health systems scrambling to catch up.

Scientists view Arctic warming as both a warning and an opportunity. Communities can adapt to this new reality through surveillance, interdisciplinary research, and Indigenous knowledge.

That includes rethinking development projects in places where permafrost once provided a natural disease barrier.

With solid planning and early interventions, the global community can reduce the risk of new outbreaks and protect one of the most fragile regions on Earth.

The study is published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

