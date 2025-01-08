Are kids' sports putting their hearts in danger?

Regular exercise is often hailed as a key to better heart health, but for many children and young athletes, training goes far beyond the usual advice for daily activity.



Young competitors can log over ten hours of physical practice in a single week, which is well above the one-hour target that the World Health Organization recommends for children and adolescents.

Concerns are growing over whether the intensity of some routines might place immature hearts and blood vessels under too much stress.

In a new study called the Munich Cardiovascular Adaptations in Young Athletes Study (MuCAYAplus), researchers aim to pinpoint where beneficial exercise crosses the line and becomes potentially harmful.



This project is led by Prof. Renate Oberhoffer-Fritz from the Institute of Preventive Pediatrics at the Technical University of Munich.

By observing training and health markers over three years, the team hopes to uncover how extreme weekly activity levels might reshape the cardiovascular system in children as young as ten.

Why exercise matters for young hearts

Physical activity in childhood can support heart health, weight management, and lower the risk of many conditions, including obesity and diabetes.

Some evidence suggests that moderate training builds a stronger heart as this organ is known to adapt over time by enlarging its chambers and occasionally thickening its walls.

Young athletes typically see improvements in endurance and oxygen utilization, which may lower disease risks in adulthood.

When training intensity becomes a worry

Even though most sports activities are safe, problems can arise when children train more often than recommended.

A handful of studies suggest that putting young athletes through very long or rigorous exercise sessions could contribute to concerning changes in the heart’s size and function.

In certain cases, these shifts might lead to an elevated risk of conditions such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Some data even suggest that excessive exercise is related to the stiffening of blood vessels and harmful oxidative stress, although these findings are not fully consistent across all age groups.

What MuCAYAplus aims to learn

Rather than focusing solely on heart rate or strength, the MuCAYAplus team is collecting a broad range of measurements.

These include electrocardiograms, blood pressure checks, ultrasound scans of the heart and carotid artery, blood sampling, and comprehensive fitness testing on a bicycle ergometer.

By taking annual “snapshots” of each participant in this way, investigators want to see exactly how heart muscle thickness, blood vessel flexibility, and biochemical factors shift over time.

They are also exploring how thyroid hormones, leptin, and antioxidant enzymes might factor into heart health for growing kids.

Nutrition and the young heart

Feeding habits could play a role in how the body deals with intense exercise. While some hormones like leptin help control appetite and manage blood vessel tone, inadequate calorie intake might disrupt the thyroid hormones that influence growth and heart development.

By tracking the diets of young athletes through a questionnaire, the research group intends to find out if high training loads, combined with insufficient fueling, heighten the risk of harmful changes in blood pressure or heart muscle size.

Implications for coaches and parents

Coaches often encourage young competitors to push boundaries, especially when a child shows promise. However, identifying the safe threshold for training is critical.

If the MuCAYAplus project confirms that high levels of activity lead to unfavorable cardiovascular adaptations, families might need to adjust schedules or diversify sports to reduce prolonged strains on the heart.

On the other hand, they may find specific markers – like better arterial elasticity and antioxidant levels – that highlight positive responses to balanced workouts.

Looking ahead

Early findings from smaller projects have hinted that children can handle a wide range of activity levels, provided they get the right guidance, rest, and nutrition.

The MuCAYAplus study’s unique, three-year window offers a chance to observe how a developing cardiovascular system reacts across growth spurts.

Its results may eventually help experts create sport-specific guidelines that take into account a child’s age, developmental stage, and weekly exercise intensity.

By distinguishing between healthy training loads, and patterns that might overtax the heart, this research hopes to strike a balance where youth sports remain both competitive and safe.



