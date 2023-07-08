Australia is the first country to legalize psychedelics for mental health treatment

In a bold stride toward innovative mental health treatment, Australia has become the first country to legally authorize psychiatrists to prescribe specific psychedelic substances to patients grappling with depression or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

This historic legislation took effect last Saturday, allowing Australian medical practitioners to administer doses of MDMA, colloquially known as ecstasy, for PTSD. Psilocybin, the psychoactive component in psychedelic mushrooms, has been greenlighted for patients suffering from intractable depression.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration, Australia’s regulatory body for therapeutic goods, has added these two psychedelic substances to their roster of approved medicines.

Pioneering research

This move, initially announced in February, has drawn astonishment from the scientific community in Australia, positioning the country at the leading edge of mental health research. One scientist cited Australia as now standing “at the forefront of research in this field.”

Chris Langmead, the deputy director of the Neuromedicines Discovery Centre at the Monash Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, highlighted the scarcity of breakthroughs in the management of persistent mental health issues over the last half-century. This pioneering development signals a possible new direction for treatment modalities.

Cultural acceptance

The shifting cultural acceptance of these substances has been reflected in legislative measures across the United States. Oregon blazed the trail by legalizing the adult use of psilocybin, closely followed by Colorado, where voters chose to decriminalize psilocybin in 2022.

In an intriguing twist, the youngest brother of President Joe Biden revealed in a recent radio interview that the President has exhibited a “very open-minded” stance in their discussions about the potential benefits of psychedelics for medical treatment.

Breakthrough therapy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) labeled psilocybin a “breakthrough therapy” in 2018, a status designed to expedite the development and evaluation of medications intended for serious conditions.

Psychedelics researchers, including teams at institutions such as Johns Hopkins, have gained support from federal grants. Moreover, the FDA issued preliminary guidelines last month for investigators planning clinical trials to evaluate psychedelic substances as potential treatments for an array of medical conditions.

However, the American Psychiatric Association has withheld endorsement of the use of psychedelics in treatment, citing the FDA’s pending final decision.

Unknown risks

Medical experts worldwide, including in the U.S. and Australia, have urged caution, stating that additional research is needed to fully comprehend these drugs’ effectiveness and the scope of the potential risks. Psychedelics, known to induce hallucinations, are not without their dangers.

“There are concerns that evidence remains inadequate and moving to clinical service is premature; that incompetent or poorly equipped clinicians could flood the space; that treatment will be unaffordable for most; that formal oversight of training, treatment, and patient outcomes will be minimal or ill-informed,” said Dr. Paul Liknaitzky, head of Monash University’s Clinical Psychedelic Lab.

Furthermore, the financial burden on patients is significant. In Australia, the cost of this novel treatment will amount to roughly $10,000 (approximately $6,600 U.S. dollars) per patient.

Despite these hurdles, Dr. Litnaitzky regards this as an exclusive opportunity for Australians to access these drugs for specific conditions. He expressed his optimism, stating that there’s excitement about drug policy progress. Dr. Litnaitzky sees the prospect of being able to offer patients “more suitable and tailored treatment without the constraints imposed by clinical trials and rigid protocols.”

Psychedelics and mental health

Psychedelics, such as LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide), psilocybin (magic mushrooms), and ayahuasca, have gained attention in recent years for their potential effects on mental health. While research in this area is still ongoing, there is growing evidence suggesting that psychedelics may have therapeutic potential for certain mental health conditions.

Psychedelics are known to produce profound alterations in perception, thoughts, and emotions. They can induce a range of effects, including hallucinations, altered sense of self, and mystical experiences. Some studies have indicated that these substances may be useful in the treatment of conditions such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and addiction.

One of the most well-known studies on psychedelics and mental health is the use of psilocybin-assisted therapy for treating depression and end-of-life anxiety in cancer patients. Preliminary research has shown promising results, with participants experiencing reductions in depressive symptoms and improved quality of life. Similar studies have shown positive outcomes for other mental health conditions as well.

It’s important to note that the therapeutic use of psychedelics typically involves a structured and supervised approach, often in the context of psychotherapy. These substances are not meant to be used recreationally or without professional guidance. The therapeutic process often includes careful preparation, the presence of trained therapists during the psychedelic experience, and integration sessions afterward to help individuals make sense of their experiences.

It’s also crucial to recognize that psychedelics are not without risks. They can induce intense and challenging experiences that may be overwhelming for some individuals.

People with a history of mental health conditions or certain medical conditions, such as schizophrenia or certain heart conditions, may be at greater risk and should approach the use of psychedelics with caution.

