Australia's deadliest spider is actually three different species

The infamous Sydney funnel-web spider, long considered a single species with a bite more dangerous than any other spider, has now been reclassified into three separate species.

An international team of scientists has revealed that the funnel-web spiders in the Sydney region include the “classic” Sydney funnel-web (Atrax robustus), the Southern Sydney funnel-web (Atrax montanus), and the newly discovered Newcastle funnel-web (Atrax christenseni), affectionately nicknamed “Big Boy.”

The research was conducted by experts from the Leibniz Institute for the Analysis of Biodiversity Change (LIB) in Germany, the Australian Museum (AM) in Sydney, and Flinders University in Adelaide.

By combining anatomical studies with advanced DNA analysis, the team uncovered hidden diversity within this iconic spider group.

Hidden diversity of funnel-web spiders

The study marks a major shift in understanding the Sydney funnel-web spider, with each newly identified species occupying distinct regions in New South Wales.

“Our research uncovered hidden diversity among funnel-web spiders,” explained lead researcher Dr. Stephanie Loria from LIB.

“The Newcastle funnel-web, Atrax christenseni – ‘Big Boy’ – is a totally new species. The ‘true’ Sydney funnel-web, Atrax robustus, centers on the North Shore of Sydney and the Central Coast, while the Southern Sydney funnel-web, Atrax montanus, is a resurrected species name from 1914.”

The researchers examined fine morphological traits and genetic data to differentiate the species. Dr. Helen Smith, an arachnologist at the Australian Museum and co-author of the study, noted that variations within the Sydney funnel-web spider had been observed before, but only now could these differences be conclusively analyzed.

“When our international team of researchers ‘reopened the case’ on the Sydney funnel-web, we looked at fine morphological details and gene sequences across the region and found the species split into three distinct groups,” Smith said.

The original Sydney funnel-web (Atrax robustus) is now confirmed to inhabit Sydney’s northern suburbs and the Central Coast, while Atrax montanus resides in the Blue Mountains to the south and west of Sydney.

The Newcastle funnel-web (Atrax christenseni) is restricted to the Newcastle area, approximately 150 kilometers north of Sydney.

The discovery of “Big Boy”

The identification of Atrax christenseni was inspired by reports of unusually large male funnel-web spiders brought to the Australian Reptile Park as part of its Venom Program. These specimens, collected by spider enthusiast Kane Christensen, sparked the team’s investigation into their distinct traits.

“Kane has been instrumental in the identification of this new species, collecting specimens so that we could do further analysis as well as shooting terrific photos of our ‘Big Boy,’” Smith said.

In recognition of Christensen’s contributions, the researchers named the species Atrax christenseni in his honor. Christensen expressed his gratitude for the acknowledgment:

“There is no greater compliment than to have another scientist name a funnel-web species after me. I am deeply honored and accept it with great pleasure.”

Implications for antivenom production

The findings have practical significance, particularly for the production of funnel-web antivenom. Since the 1980s, venom from Sydney funnel-web spiders has been used to create an effective antivenom that has prevented any fatalities since its introduction.

“The antivenom for Sydney funnel-web spiders might be optimized by considering biological differentiation at the species level,” said Danilo Harms, co-lead author of the study and researcher at LIB.

While the current antivenom remains effective against all three species, understanding venom differences could lead to improvements in treatment and support further biochemical studies of spider venoms.

Ecological importance of spiders

Spiders play a critical role in global ecosystems and have adapted to diverse environments over more than 300 million years of evolution.

“Spiders are older than the dinosaurs. In more than 300 million years of existence, they’ve mastered nearly every environment on Earth and play a vital role across global ecosystems,” said Kris Helgen, chief scientist and director of the Australian Museum Research Institute (AMRI).

The Australian Museum, which houses one of the world’s largest spider collections, including thousands of funnel-web specimens, played a vital role in this research. By combining historical collections with cutting-edge genetic analysis, the study highlights the enduring value of museum specimens in advancing scientific understanding.

A step forward in biodiversity research

The reclassification of the Sydney funnel-web spider into three distinct species showcases the complexity of Australia’s biodiversity and the importance of revisiting assumptions with modern tools.

The discovery also underscores the significance of international collaboration and historical collections in revealing hidden aspects of nature.

Dr. Loria noted that none of this would have been possible without the collaboration between institutions and the use of both historical and modern techniques.

“This new research, which relies on these collections, showcases their scientific importance and the insights that come from studying museum specimens in a thoroughly modern way,” Helgen added.

A new chapter for funnel-web spiders

With this new understanding of the Sydney funnel-web spider’s diversity, researchers and conservationists have an improved perspective on these fascinating arachnids.

The discovery of Atrax christenseni, in particular, highlights the ongoing potential for uncovering new species and learning more about Australia’s unique wildlife.

As Christensen remarked, this research not only sheds light on the funnel-web’s incredible adaptations but also celebrates the collaboration between scientists, enthusiasts, and institutions that made it possible.

By continuing to explore and study nature’s complexity, we deepen our understanding of the natural world and its many marvels.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

