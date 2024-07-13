In the rugged mountains of Nevada, the coastal Favret Formation is an age-old geological marvel dating back to the Triassic Era over 200 million years ago. The site has long been known as a treasure trove for fossils of sea-dwelling creatures from the ancient world, like Benggwigwishingasuchus eremicarminis.

However, a recent discovery takes this understanding to another level, undeniably rewriting the story of life along the Triassic coastlines.

Researchers have come across something quite unexpected — a new species of an extinct crocodile relative named Benggwigwishingasuchus eremicarminis.

The surprising discovery reveals the reign of a fascinating group of animals, pseudosuchian archosaurs, on the coasts during the Middle Triassic, when giant ichthyosaurs ruled the oceanic domain.

Coastal life of Benggwigwishingasuchus eremicarminis

The research was led by Dr. Nate Smith, the Gretchen Augustyn Director and Curator of the Dinosaur Institute at the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

“This exciting new species demonstrates that pseudosuchians were occupying coastal habitats on a global basis during the Middle Triassic,” Smith remarked.

Their discovery was in stark contrast to their initial expectations.

“Our first reaction was: What the hell is this? We were expecting to find things like marine reptiles. We couldn’t understand how a terrestrial animal could end up so far out in the sea among the ichthyosaurs and ammonites,” admitted co-author Dr. Nicole Klein, from the University of Bonn.

This discovery not only shifts our understanding of pseudosuchian distribution but also signifies the diversification of the archosauriforms.

It suggests independent adaptations of different pseudosuchian groups to coastal environments hinting at an intricate process of evolution taking place along the shores.

Shaping the ancient world

The Triassic era is known for the rise of Archosaurs, often termed as “the ruling reptiles”.

This group later divided into two surviving lineages — birds (descendants of dinosaurs) and crocodilians (descendants of pseudosuchian archosaurs like B. eremicarminis).

However, the ancient kin of current crocodilians presents a mosaic of size, lifestyle, and diversity.

Moreover, the remarkable diversity of pseudosuchians following the End-Permian mass extinction, as suggested by the evolutionary relationships of B. eremicarminis and its relatives, remains a fascinating chapter in evolutionary history, still waiting to be explored.

Richness of the Triassic Era

The diverse portfolio of Triassic reptiles has always been intriguing.

From the gigantic Mambawakale ruhuhu to smaller animals like the newly described B. eremicarminis, they reveal the multiplicity of life forms existing at that time.

The sea-side dweller B. eremicarminis possibly grew up to 5–6 feet in length, and its living habits remain shrouded in mystery due to the lack of a complete skull fossil.

Benggwigwishingasuchus eremicarminis honors history

Benggwigwishingasuchus eremicarminis, the newly unearthed pseudosuchian, was named with respect to the original human inhabitants of the region where it was found.

“Benggwi-Gwishinga”, a Shoshone word meaning “catching fish”, was combined with “Sobek”, the Greek word for the Egyptian crocodile-headed god, to coin the new genus.

Benggwigwishingasuchus eremicarminis Triassic crocodile species skeleton analysis. Credit: Nicole Klein

The species epithet ‘eremicarminis’ translates to “desert song”, honoring the supporters of paleontological research in the region. As such, the full name roughly translates as the “Fisherman Croc’s Desert Song.”

This surprising discovery opens up a new perspective on the biodiversity during the Middle Triassic, shedding light on the significant role of pseudosuchians in shaping the ancient world and hinting at the yet untold stories hidden in the fossil record.

Triassic coastal ecosystems

The discovery of B. eremicarminis provides valuable insights into the coastal ecosystems of the Triassic period.

These ecosystems were complex and diverse, hosting a variety of life forms ranging from marine reptiles like ichthyosaurs to terrestrial pseudosuchians.

The presence of B. eremicarminis suggests that coastal habitats were crucial in the evolutionary history of these archosaurs, offering them resources and niches that facilitated their survival and adaptation.

Understanding these ancient ecosystems can help us piece together the environmental and biological dynamics that shaped the development of early reptilian life.

Implications for modern conservation

The study of extinct species like B. eremicarminis offers lessons for modern conservation efforts.

By understanding how ancient animals adapted to their environments and survived through significant climatic and geological changes, scientists can draw parallels to current challenges faced by contemporary wildlife.

The resilience and adaptability of species in the Triassic era underline the importance of preserving diverse habitats and fostering ecological resilience in our present-day ecosystems.

This historical perspective can guide conservation strategies aimed at mitigating the impacts of climate change and habitat destruction, ensuring the survival of today’s species for future generations.

The full study was published in the journal Biology Letters.

