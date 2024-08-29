Black holes make galaxies look bigger than they really are

When our view into the early cosmos was first broadened by NASA’s Webb Telescope, astronomers anticipated a peek into black holes and the humble beginnings of galaxies.

Instead, they were met with the surprising sight of what seemed like fully-developed, mammoth structures.

These galaxies appeared to evolve with an extraordinary pace that outpaced theoretical predictions, leading some researchers to question the validity of the cosmology’s standard model.

Reassessing early galaxies

A recent investigation published in the Astronomical Journal, led by a research team from the University of Texas at Austin, suggests our initial assessment of these early galaxies might have been overly generous.

It turns out, the culprits behind this cosmic illusion are none other than black holes.

According to Austin graduate student Katherine Chworowsky who led the study, “We are still seeing more galaxies than predicted, although none of them are so massive that they ‘break’ the universe.”

These cosmic behemoths aren’t as weighty as they first appeared.

The evidence was provided by Webb’s Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science (CEERS) Survey, led by Steven Finkelstein, a professor of astronomy at UT Austin and study co-author.

Cosmic trick of black holes

This Webb Telescope suggests that galaxies appearing overly large are likely home to black holes rapidly consuming gas.

This friction in the high-speed gas emits heat and light, making these galaxies appear much brighter than if their luminosity came solely from stars.

This additional glow gives the illusion that these galaxies contain more stars and hence are more massive than estimated.

After factoring in the deceptive brilliance from these so-called “little red dots,” the galaxies fit neatly within the predictions of the standard model, prompting one of the co-authors of the study to reaffirm faith in the model.

“So, the bottom line is there is no crisis in terms of the standard model of cosmology,” Finkelstein said. “Any time you have a theory that has stood the test of time for so long, you have to have overwhelming evidence to really throw it out. And that’s simply not the case.”

Brewing galactic dilemma

Although this revelation about the galaxies and black holes solves the main problem, researchers are left with a lesser conundrum — there are still roughly twice as many massive galaxies in Webb’s data of the early universe than anticipated by the standard model.

One theory suggests that stars might have formed faster in the early universe than they do now.

“Maybe in the early universe, galaxies were better at turning gas into stars,” Chworowsky said, hinting at the possibility of a denser early universe where gas expulsion during star formation was less likely.

Next steps in the cosmic investigation

Astronomers are currently analyzing the spectra of the ‘little red dots’ discovered through Webb.

There is evidence of fast-moving hydrogen gas, indicative of black hole accretion disks.

This supports the theory that the light from these red objects comes from gas swirling around black holes rather than stars. Further observations are underway to solve this intriguing puzzle.

Despite the progression of our understanding of the cosmos, new questions continue to arise. Although the standard model of cosmology seems intact, it opens up fresh avenues for investigation into star formation.

As Chworowsky asserts, “And so there is still that sense of intrigue. Not everything is fully understood. That’s what makes doing this kind of science fun, because it’d be a terribly boring field if one paper figured everything out, or there were no more questions to answer.”

Galaxies reimagined due to black holes

The revelations from the study not only challenge our initial impressions of the mass and size of early galaxies but also prompt astronomers to rethink how galaxies have formed and evolved over cosmic time.

Traditionally, galaxies were thought to grow through a gradual accumulation of gas and the merging of smaller galaxies, with star formation steadily building their mass.

However, the deceptive luminosity caused by active black holes introduces a new factor that must be considered.

This insight suggests that the presence of supermassive black holes at the centers of these galaxies may have played a more influential role in their early development than previously thought.

The intense gravitational forces and energetic emissions from black holes could significantly affect the surrounding gas, triggering accelerated star formation or, conversely, expelling gas and inhibiting further star growth.

This dual role as both creators and destroyers makes black holes central to understanding galaxy dynamics.

The full study was published in the journal The Astrophysical Journal.

