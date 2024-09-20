Bold personality traits improve parenting success in geese

Have you ever wondered if the adage “birds of a feather flock together” is actually true? A recent study confirms this idea, showing that a bold pair of parenting geese produce a bounty of offspring.

The research, which zeroes in on a group of captive greylag geese, was conducted by a team of bird behavior experts led by Flinders University.

The researchers Investigated the parental benefits of “made in heaven” matches between well-paired geese couples.

Bold personalities and parenting success

Study lead author Lauren Common is now based in the Konrad Lorenz Research Centre for Behavior and Cognition at the University of Vienna in Austria.

“Like in humans, the personality of both parents and their similarity in personality traits can influence their success as parents,” said Common.

“Successful pair bonds where partners were similar in their boldness, mainly by responding to risky situations in the same way, can have higher hatching success.”

According to Common, this bold parenting style can lead to consistency and responsiveness, which can result in successful reproductive output and survival of young and fledgling success.

Geese parenting and behavioral compatibility

For their investigation, the researchers observed a flock of more than 100 habituated greylag geese over three peculiarly intense breeding seasons. They meticulously measured reproductive and fledgling success.

The team included Sonia Kleindorfer, a professor at the University of Vienna and founder of the BirdLab in the College of Science and Engineering at Flinders University.

Professor Kleindorfer emphasized the critical role both geese parents play – especially during incubation when thermal stability and protection from predators is crucial.

“In species with biparental care and monogamy, reproductive output and success may be influenced not only by the personality of each individual but also the behavioral compatibility of the pair,” said Kleindorfer.

“This kind of pairing in greylag geese is linked to their well-developed cognitive capacity and social awareness and individuals consistently differ in personality traits such as boldness, aggressiveness, sociability and other behavioral traits.”

Thus, the love story of greylag geese is more than just about affection – it’s about survival too.

Geese parenting traits

“Animal personality was once considered a figment of human imagination and, worse, anthropomorphism,” said Professor Kleindorfer.

She noted that the study adds to a growing body of work showing that animals such as greylag geese have consistent individual differences in behavior, also called personality.

“But more than that, personality traits in animals can be linked to successful love matches and reproductive success. Therefore, these traits may be targets of natural and sexual selection,” explained Professor Kleindorfer.

Conservation and species management

Understanding the intricate dynamics of personality-driven pairing and parenting success in greylag geese provides valuable insights for conservation efforts and species management.

Conservationists can harness this knowledge to create environments that promote behavioral compatibility.

By ensuring that captive breeding programs focus on matching individuals with complementary personality traits, the reproductive success rate can be enhanced, ultimately contributing to the stability and growth of population numbers.

In turn, these practices may serve as a model for conserving other avian species facing similar ecological challenges.

Future research directions

While the current study sheds light on the relationship between personality traits and reproductive success in greylag geese, it opens up numerous avenues for future research beyond parenting.

Further exploration into the genetic basis of personality traits could reveal the heritability of behaviors that lead to successful pair bonding and parenting.

Additionally, expanding the research to include other species with biparental care systems would help determine the universality of these findings across avian species.

With increasing environmental pressures and habitat loss, it is crucial that we continue to deepen our understanding of the role personality plays in animal behavior, ensuring effective strategies for species preservation and biodiversity conservation.

The profound insights from this study break down the barrier between us and our feathery friends. The next time you spot a pair of birds, remember, there might be a deep love story and an inspiring tale of successful parenting hidden in their flight towards the horizon.

The study is published in the journal Animal Behaviour.

