Brain benefits of the Mediterranean diet can be boosted with more greens

Adding green tea and green smoothies to the traditional Mediterranean diet could slow brain aging more effectively, according to a new study by researchers at BGU University in Israel.

“This research points towards the value of plant chemicals, called polyphenols, in the diet,” explained Laura Clark, a dietitian.

“These compounds, abundant in green vegetables, have anti-inflammatory properties and seem to be amongst the most potent for reducing our risk of brain degeneration as we age.”

While the study was focused specifically on green tea and smoothies, eating a variety of green vegetables can offer similar benefits.

In a recent report for The Telegraph, Sam Rice shared a list of five powerhouse greens and easy ways to enjoy them.

Sautéed Kale: Antioxidants for cell protection

Kale is rich in flavonols, antioxidants that help protect cells from damage and inflammation. It also contains glucosinolates, which convert to sulforaphane in the gut – a compound known for its anti-cancer properties.

How to enjoy it

Since raw kale can be tough, try sautéing it. Heat olive oil in a pan, add grated garlic and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes, then toss in chopped kale. Cook until wilted, finish with lemon juice and black pepper, and serve warm.

Leek soup: Prebiotics for gut and brain

Leeks are a fantastic source of resistant starch, a type of fiber that feeds gut bacteria. The gut-brain connection plays a crucial role in cognitive function and insulin sensitivity.

Comforting winter recipe

Melt 1 tsp of butter in a saucepan, add finely sliced leek, and sauté for a few minutes. Add a diced potato and a bag of watercress, cooking for five more minutes. Pour in 500ml vegetable stock and a sprinkle of nutmeg. Simmer for 20 minutes, then blend until smooth.

Stir-fried savoy cabbage: A fiber powerhouse

Fiber is essential for digestion, heart health, and weight management. Savoy cabbage offers 3g of fiber per 100g, making it a delicious alternative to bland bran cereals.

Quick stir-fry method

Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a wok, add grated garlic, fresh ginger, and diced red chili, and stir-fry for a minute. Toss in shredded Savoy cabbage and cook for three more minutes. Drizzle with sesame oil before serving.

Green peas in diet: A plant-based brain boost

Unlike most vegetables, peas are rich in plant-based protein, offering 5.5g per 100g without the saturated fat found in animal protein.

How to add them to your diet

Blanch peas, mangetout, and green beans in boiling water for a few minutes. Make a dressing with lemon juice, orange juice, cumin, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Toss the veggies while warm and enjoy as a hearty winter salad.

Swiss chard with quinoa: Strengthen your bones

Most people know that calcium and vitamin D are essential for bone health, but vitamin K is just as crucial. It takes just 100g of Swiss chard to provide the daily recommended amount of vitamin K.

Simple side dish

Sauté mushrooms in butter and olive oil. Add pre-cooked quinoa, chopped Swiss chard, and fresh herbs (like mint or parsley). Let the leaves wilt, then finish with lemon juice, Parmesan shavings, and black pepper.

Focus of the Mediterranean diet

The Mediterranean diet draws inspiration from the traditional cuisines of Mediterranean countries like Greece, Italy, and Spain. It focuses on whole, nutrient-rich foods and prioritizes healthy fats, with olive oil serving as the main source.

The diet includes abundant vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and seeds, along with lean proteins like fish and seafood, and moderate amounts of poultry, eggs, and dairy.

Red meat and processed foods are consumed sparingly, while meals are rich in fiber from plant-based sources such as legumes and whole grains. Herbs and spices are used to flavor dishes, reducing the reliance on salt.

Green diet for brain health

The latest research shows that adding more green vegetables to this diet can help support brain function, improve memory, and enhance overall health.

These greens contain powerful plant compounds, such as polyphenols and antioxidants, which help reduce inflammation and protect brain cells from age-related damage.

By adding extra greens to your diet, you can provide your brain with essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber that support cognitive function and gut health. These nutrients play a key role in reducing the risk of memory decline.

Regular consumption of these green Mediterranean staples may help maintain long-term brain health, keeping you mentally sharp for years to come.

