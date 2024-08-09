Mediterranean diet: A delicious way to manage stress

Life can sure feel heavy at times, right? But what if a diet change could lighten that load? Recent findings from a diligent team at Binghamton University, State University of New York (SUNY) suggests that Mediterranean diet reduces perceived stress, promoting mental and physical health.

This isn’t some casual presumption. It’s a conclusion drawn from a meticulously conducted comparison of Mediterranean and Western diets and their impact on stress perceptions.

Mediterranean diet for stress

Driving this exploration is Lina Begdache, an esteemed associate professor of health and wellness studies at Binghamton University. She’s been deeply invested in uncovering the effects of various elements on our wellbeing, particularly our mental health.

Begdache and her team delved into whether embracing a Mediterranean diet – plates brimming with fruits, veggies, whole grains, and healthful fats – could alter how people perceive their stress.

The researchers found that consuming Mediterranean diet staples is tied to lower levels of perceived stress and mental distress.

This Mediterranean approach isn’t all about chowing down; it represents a balanced lifestyle teeming with variety and top-notch nourishment. In stark contrast stands the typical Western diet, laden with processed and high-glycemic foods.

Diet-stress nexus

Stress is a global experience, isn’t it? However, your perception of stress can significantly affect your mental and physical health.

“Stress is recognized to be a precursor to mental distress, and research, including our own, has demonstrated that the Mediterranean diet lowers mental distress,” Begdache said.

“Thus, one element of the puzzle may be explained by the fact that the Mediterranean diet may be associated with a decrease in the negative components of perceived stress and an improvement in its positive attributes.”

How did Begdache and her team arrive at this conclusion? They conducted a survey with over 1,500 participants, probing their food habits and measuring their stress levels.

Post crunching the data with a machine learning model, it became evident that the components of the Mediterranean diet were associated with lower stress and mental distress levels. Conversely, the typical Western diet seemed to be tied to heightened stress and mental distress experiences.

Adopting a balanced lifestyle

Embracing the Mediterranean diet doesn’t just dampen stress – it’s linked to a smorgasbord of health perks. Research suggests this diet can minimize the risk of chronic diseases like heart conditions, diabetes, and certain cancers.

Additionally, the focus on whole foods and healthy fats boosts cognitive functioning, potentially lowering depression risks. By remolding our diet, we can cultivate a lifestyle that champions physical and mental well-being, creating a sturdy foundation for comprehensive health.

Pivot to the Mediterranean diet

Shifting to the Mediterranean diet does not have to be overwhelming. You can start by including more fruits and vegetables in your meals; aim for an array of colorful produce.

Opt for whole grains like quinoa, barley, and brown rice over refined versions. Infuse healthy fats, such as olive oil, nuts, and avocados, while cutting down on processed foods and sugars.

Play with herbs and spices for flavor in lieu of salt, and remember to share your joyful meals with loved ones. These manageable steps can drive you towards a healthier lifestyle and possibly curtail stress in the bargain.

How does food affect our stress levels?

Begdache underscores that this study bridges a vital gap in the field. Although plenty of studies scrutinize how stress influences our dietary choices, scant research investigates how food can affect our stress levels.

Her team continues to probe various aspects of brain function, behaviors, and dietary trends, eager to unearth more correlations and health advantages.

The next time you’re drawn to a doughnut or a packet of chips in a stressful moment, why not consider a fresh fruit salad or a handful of nuts instead?

Switching from a Western diet to a Mediterranean approach might be just the trick to managing stress more effectively. Isn’t it heartening to realize that your next meal could be a stride towards a less stressful existence?

Remember, stress needn’t rule your life. So, are you primed for a dietary shift to lead a healthier, more cheerful life? The decision is entirely up to you.

The study is published in the journal Nutrition and Health.

