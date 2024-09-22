Bumblebees make the same memory mistakes as humans

Bumblebees, like humans, are prone to memory errors, sometimes getting confused about details or mixing up features from different events.

In a fascinating study, researchers discovered that our buzzing friends make the same memory conjunction errors as we do, shedding new light on animal cognition.

The bumblebee study

Researchers at the University of Stirling set out to explore the cognitive capabilities of bumblebees, focusing specifically on their memory systems.

In the study, wild bumblebees were presented with a unique task involving brightly colored objects soaked in sucrose, the bees’ favorite sweet treat. After interacting with these objects, the bees were then tested with four new objects.

One object was identical to what they had seen before, another combined features from the original objects, one had only a single matching feature, and the last was entirely unfamiliar.

Episodic memory in bumblebees

Episodic memory, the ability to recall specific events from the past, is a function often associated with humans and other mammals.

However, the bumblebees in this study demonstrated a surprising capacity for episodic-like memory. When given the chance to choose, the bees often successfully identified the original object associated with the sucrose.

Yet, they made memory errors at times, selecting an object that was a mix of features from different stimuli.

This phenomenon, known as a memory conjunction error, closely mirrors the types of memory mistakes humans make under similar conditions. So, it turns out we have a close competitor in episodic memory, and it happens to be the bumblebee.

“In humans, the recombination processes that are crucial for memory recollection are argued to make memory prone to errors that arise from mistakenly combining elements of stored episodes,” said Dr. Gema Martin-Ordas, who led the research.

“In this context, memory conjunction errors are usual forms of memory distortions, and the results presented here show evidence of bees spontaneously making memory conjunction errors.”

Complex memory system of bumblebees

The research, conducted during the summer of 2022, involved 50 wild bumblebees. Dr. Martin-Ordas believes that the errors observed in the bees’ memory point to the presence of constructive processes in their cognitive system.

This means that bumblebees are not merely storing memories but actively reconstructing and recombining them, which can lead to errors.

“Memory error paradigms, like the one presented here, offer an interesting avenue of research to examine episodic memory from a new approach, since constructive processes can be used to combine and recombine elements of past events to imagine future ones,” noted Dr. Martin-Ordas.

The findings suggest that bumblebees may possess a more complex memory system than previously believed, potentially redefining the boundaries of animal cognition.

Sophisticated memory processes

This study not only illuminates the fascinating world of bumblebee cognition but also opens up broader discussions about the nature of memory itself.

The fact that bumblebees exhibit such sophisticated memory processes challenges long-held assumptions about animal intelligence.

As researchers continue to explore this domain, we may find that the mental faculties of the animal kingdom – even in creatures as small as bumblebees – are far more intricate than previously thought.

Understanding animal intelligence

The discovery that bumblebees experience memory conjunction errors, similar to humans, raises new questions about the limits of animal intelligence.

Traditionally, episodic memory and constructive cognitive processes have been associated with larger-brained animals like primates, birds, and mammals.

This research expands the scope of these cognitive abilities to insects, suggesting that complex memory processes might not be exclusive to creatures with larger, more intricate brains.

The findings have profound implications for understanding how animals navigate and interact with their environments.

Broader implications of the study

Bumblebees rely on memory to efficiently forage for nectar and pollen, and their ability to recall past experiences might be crucial for survival.

The constructive nature of their memory errors suggests that these small insects are capable of flexible, adaptive thinking that allows them to make quick decisions in complex, ever-changing environments.

As we continue to uncover the intricacies of bumblebee memory, this research may inspire further studies into how other insects and smaller creatures process information.

Such revelations could ultimately reshape our understanding of the cognitive abilities present across the animal kingdom, especially in species previously thought to have limited mental faculties.

The study is published in the journal Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society B.

