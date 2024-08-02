Article image
08-02-2024

Can we still prevent critical climate tipping points?

Earth.com staff writer

Current climate policies carry a significant risk of triggering critical Earth system tipping points, even if global temperatures are later reduced to below 1.5°C after a temporary overshoot. A new study published in Nature Communications suggests that these risks can be mitigated if temperature increases are quickly reversed.

Human-induced climate change can destabilize large-scale Earth system components, known as tipping elements, such as ice sheets, ocean circulation patterns, and key global biospheres. 

Interconnected climate tipping points 

Researchers from the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) examined the risks posed to four interconnected core climate tipping elements under current mitigation efforts and future emission scenarios.

The study focused on the potential destabilization of the Greenland Ice Sheet, the West Antarctic Ice Sheet, the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), and the Amazon Rainforest

These elements are crucial for maintaining the stability of the Earth’s climate system. Global warming can induce sudden changes in these systems, leading to irreversible outcomes.

The analysis emphasizes the critical importance of adhering to the climate targets set by the Paris Agreement and highlights the long-term consequences of our climate actions today. 

Climate tipping points in the coming centuries 

“Our results show that to effectively limit tipping risks over the coming centuries and beyond, we must achieve and maintain net-zero greenhouse gas emissions,” explained co-lead author Tessa Möller, a researcher with the IIASA Energy, Climate, and Environment Program and at PIK.

“Following current policies this century would commit us to a high tipping risk of 45% by 2300, even if temperatures are brought back to below 1.5°C after a period of overshoot.” 

The study revealed that substantial tipping risks could materialize by 2300 under various future emission scenarios. If global temperatures do not return to below 1.5°C by 2100, despite achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, there is up to a 24% chance that at least one of the key tipping elements will reach a critical threshold. This risk increases significantly with every tenth of a degree of warming above 1.5°C.

“We see an increase in tipping risk with every tenth of a degree of overshoot above 1.5°C. If we were to also surpass 2°C of global warming, tipping risks would escalate even more rapidly,” said co-lead author Annika Ernest Högner, a scientist at PIK.

“This is very concerning as scenarios that follow currently implemented climate policies are estimated to result in about 2.6°C global warming by the end of this century.” 

Rapid reversal of warming

The study stresses that only a rapid reversal of warming after any overshoot can effectively limit tipping risks. This necessitates achieving at least net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. 

“Our study underscores that this global mitigation objective, enshrined in Article 4 of the Paris Agreement, is vital for planetary stability,” said Carl Schleussner, leader of the IIASA Integrated Climate Impacts Research Group and one of the study’s authors

Interactions between climate tipping elements 

The researchers noted that current advanced models used to study Earth systems may not fully capture the complex behaviors, feedback loops, and interactions between tipping elements. 

To address these limitations, the team employed a simplified Earth system model using four connected mathematical equations to represent these tipping elements. This approach allowed them to include future stabilizing interactions, such as the cooling effect of a weakened AMOC on the Northern Hemisphere.

“This analysis of tipping point risks adds further support to the conclusion that we are underestimating risks, and need to now recognize that the legally binding objective in the Paris Agreement of holding global warming to well below 2°C, in reality, means limiting global warming to 1.5°C,” concluded PIK Director and study co-author Johan Rockström.

“Due to insufficient emission reductions, we run an ever-increasing risk of a period of overshooting this temperature limit, which we need to minimize at all costs to reduce dire impacts to people across the world.” 

The study’s findings highlight the urgent need for global action to limit global warming and prevent critical tipping points in the Earth’s climate system.

The potential irreversible changes underscore the importance of immediate and sustained efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adhere to international climate agreements.

—–

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.

—–

RELATED NEWS
2024/08/Climate-tipping-point.jpg
08-02-2024
Can we still prevent critical climate tipping points?
2024/08/Dementia-meat.jpg
08-02-2024
Reduce your risk of dementia by cutting out this type of meat
2024/08/Tropical-glacier.jpg
08-02-2024
Tropical glaciers offer a glimpse of our harsh climate reality
2024/08/Problematic-smartphone-use.jpg
08-02-2024
Teens with problematic smartphone use suffer from depression
2024/08/Vultures-fly-faster-in-thin-air-at-high-altitudes.jpg
08-02-2024
How vultures fly faster in thin air at high altitudes
2024/08/Rose-prickles.jpg
08-02-2024
Why do delicate roses have such harsh prickles?
2024/08/warp-drive_bubble-collapse_gravitational-waves-detection_1m.jpg
08-02-2024
Detecting warp drives from extraterrestrial spacecraft using gravitational waves
2024/08/cannabis-smoking_top-us-cities_1m.jpg
08-01-2024
America's cannabis capitals: These U.S. cities smoke the most marijuana
2024/08/cocaine-shark_Rhizoprionodon-lalandii_sharpnose-brazil_1m.jpg
08-01-2024
High seas: The surprising but true tale of Brazil’s ‘cocaine sharks’
2024/08/Alzheimers-tests.jpg
08-01-2024
Blood tests offer new hope in detecting Alzheimer's
2024/08/Downwind-pollution.jpg
08-01-2024
States downwind of pollution bear a disproportionate burden
2024/08/Moon-biodiversity.jpg
08-01-2024
Proverbial "Noah's Ark" built on the moon will preserve Earth's biodiversity
News coming your way
The biggest news about our planet delivered to you each day
Subscribe
logo
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Site Map
Staff
EARTH.COM
News
Videos
Images
Earthpedia
Take action
EARTHPEDIA
Articles
Animals Encyclopedia
Endangered Animals
Plants Encyclopedia
Endangered Plants
EARTH NEWS
Breaking News
Environment
Lifesyle
Voices
Animals
Plants
GET IN TOUCH
facebook icon
instagram icon
twitter icon
pinterest icon
Contact Us
© 2024 Earth.com
All rights reserved