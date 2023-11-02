Cats use nearly 300 facial expressions to communicate

Cats, often perceived as mysterious, inscrutable creatures, actually exhibit nearly 300 distinct facial expressions that they use to communicate with one another. Despite their sometimes aloof demeanor, the majority of these expressions are surprisingly amiable when directed towards other felines.

This was the conclusion of a comprehensive new study conducted at a cat café, where researchers meticulously observed 53 domestic cats over a span of 10 months, documenting 186 distinct interactions between the animals.

Facial expressions

In the study, the researchers managed to identify 126 expressions that were classified as friendly. Among these, the serene expression of closed eyes stood out, a gesture that many cat owners have come to recognize as a heartfelt sign of affection from their feline companions.

Conversely, the study also cataloged 102 expressions that were deemed unfriendly. These included narrowed pupils and flattened ears – behaviors that cats exhibit towards humans as well when they are irritated or displeased.

Wide spectrum of expressions

Interestingly, the study revealed 48 facial expressions that were more ambiguous, akin to the enigmatic smile of the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland, as they could be interpreted as either friendly or unfriendly.

This wide spectrum of facial expressions took the researchers by surprise. Cats, in comparison to dogs, who are known for their expressive faces that clearly depict emotions such as happiness or sadness, have faces that are relatively less mobile.

Social cues

“These findings show it is good to look at a cat’s ears, eyes, and whiskers to understand if they are feeling friendly,” explained senior author Brittany Florkiewicz, a comparative and evolutionary psychologist at Lyon College in Arkansas.

“Their mouth provides a lot of information about whether a cat fight is likely. People may think that cats’ facial expressions are all about warning other cats and people off, but this shows just how social and tolerant pet cats can actually be.”

Playful gestures

The study, which has been published in the journal Behavioral Processes, meticulously categorized 276 types of facial expressions that cats direct towards other cats.

Astonishingly, more than half of these expressions were indicative of a desire to engage in playful interactions. These playful gestures often involved the cat’s lips being pulled outward, revealing the bottom teeth, along with an open mouth and a stretched jaw. Such playfulness was predominantly friendly in nature.

Potential conflict

However, the researchers also pinpointed telltale signs that signify potential conflict between cats. These signs include four specific muscle movements manifesting in various facial expressions.

To decipher these cues, one should look out for a cat licking its lips, ears positioned to the side of the head and flattened, and pupils that are narrowed. Notably, the last three of these behaviors have been observed in previous studies where cats exhibited discomfort around humans.

It is hypothesized that cats, when bracing themselves for a potential skirmish or even preparing to take a swipe at a human, instinctively flatten their ears and narrow their pupils. This natural response serves to shield their head and eyes from possible harm.

In contrast, the four muscle movements associated with friendly expressions identified in the study included closed eyes, ears moved closer and pushed forward, and forward-facing whiskers. These expressions might be a precursor to a cat initiating contact, such as rubbing against another cat or exploring them with a curious sniff.

By analyzing the context of the interactions, such as whether the cats ended up engaging in gentle contact or resorting to hissing and retreat, the researchers were able to discern friendly from unfriendly expressions.

Study implications

This study not only sheds light on the complex world of feline communication but also holds the potential to enhance cat owners’ understanding of their pets’ behavior, helping them recognize when their cats might be in need of some solitude.

In a fascinating comparison, the study highlighted that cats possess 26 unique facial movements that contribute to their wide array of expressions. In contrast, dogs exhibit 27 distinct facial movements, while humans display 44. This quantification underscores the richness and complexity of feline communication, revealing that there is much more to cats’ facial expressions than meets the eye.

Like what you read? Subscribe to our newsletter for engaging articles, exclusive content, and the latest updates.

—-

Check us out on EarthSnap, a free app brought to you by Eric Ralls and Earth.com.