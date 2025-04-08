Childhood experiences trigger lasting changes in brain structure

The world leaves marks on every child – some visible, many hidden deep within the brain. The early environment, filled with relationships, stressors, and lessons to be learned, quietly molds neural connections long before school begins.

Scientists have suspected that childhood experiences influence cognitive performance, but new research goes a step further. It shows how childhood experiences alter the brain’s structure itself.

Researchers from Mass General Brigham have discovered that the quality of white matter – the brain’s communication wiring – is shaped by early adversity and predicts how well children perform later in life.

The study emphasizes not only the risks of harsh environments but also the power of resilience. In particular, it explores how white matter might act as the bridge between life experience and mental ability during adolescence.

Brain connections and childhood experiences

White matter allows the brain to function as a connected whole. These myelinated nerve fiber tracts transmit information between regions quickly and efficiently.

Unlike gray matter, which is tied to localized brain functions, white matter enables coordination across networks. That coordination becomes essential for skills like language, problem-solving, and emotional regulation.

“White matter is likely also a key mediator of this link, given that communication along myelinated fiber tracts drives the maturation of brain regions and the emergence of cognition,” noted the researchers.

White matter continues to develop throughout childhood and adolescence. It is sensitive to the quality of early experiences. That means adversity – or support – can change how these brain connections evolve.

This study explores that link in greater detail than ever before, using a nationally representative cohort.

The brain’s communication system

To investigate these effects, the researchers turned to the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study, a large-scale project that is funded by the National Institutes of Health.

This ongoing study includes data from over 9,000 children, around half of them girls, with an average age of 9.5 years. It spans 21 research sites across the country that collect information on brain structure, behavior, mental health, and life circumstances.

In this analysis, the team focused on several categories of early-life conditions. These included prenatal risks, interpersonal adversity, economic hardship, and neighborhood disadvantage.

The experts also looked at positive factors – such as warm parenting and supportive communities – that could protect children from long-term harm.

The researchers used diffusion MRI scans to measure two aspects of white matter in the brain: fractional anisotropy (FA), which captures the microstructural quality of the fibers, and streamline count, which estimates the strength of the brain’s wiring.

These measures offer a detailed view of how well the brain’s communication system is developing.

Childhood experiences rewire the brain

The results were clear. Children who experienced a range of adversities showed lower levels of FA and streamline count across the whole brain.

This reduction was not confined to a few tracts but affected widespread regions, especially those linked to math skills and receptive language. These structural differences in white matter were linked to lower cognitive performance later in adolescence.

“The aspects of white matter that show a relationship with our early life environment are much more pervasive throughout the brain than we’d thought,” said lead author Sofia Carozza.

“Instead of being just one or two tracts that are important for cognition, the whole brain is related to the adversities that someone might experience early in life.”

This insight deepens our understanding of how childhood challenges don’t just influence mood or learning indirectly. They may physically change how the brain develops, altering how information is processed, retained, and recalled.

The role of interpersonal resilience

The study did not stop at risk. It also examined resilience – particularly the interpersonal kind. Children who had supportive relationships, cohesive communities, and consistent parenting showed signs of protection.

These children had stronger white matter and better cognitive outcomes, even when exposed to adversity.

“We are all embedded in an environment, and features of that environment, such as our relationships, home life, neighborhood, or material circumstances can shape how our brains and bodies grow, which in turn affects what we can do with them,” said Carozza.

“We should work to make sure that more people can have those stable, healthy home lives that the brain expects, especially in childhood.”

White matter and early brain growth

The findings support a white matter-based account of brain development, in which early experiences shape how different parts of the brain communicate. This connectivity, in turn, supports the development of skills like reasoning, memory, and language.

The results also echo leading developmental theories that view white matter as central to early brain growth, and as more influential than changes in individual gray matter regions.

Cognition follows connectivity

White matter integrity turned out to be a partial mediator between early adversity and later cognitive abilities. Adverse childhood experiences didn’t just coincide with lower scores – they changed children’s brains in a way that made learning more difficult.

Children who scored lower in mental arithmetic and receptive language also had lower FA values in related white matter tracts.

“The richness of a child’s early-life environment robustly predicts later cognitive abilities,” noted the researchers. “Our results also point to the protective role of interpersonal resilience factors.”

This relationship between environment, white matter, and cognition offers a more complete picture of child development. It shows that adversity and support can leave measurable footprints in the brain, and that these footprints shape future learning.

Adverse childhood experiences

While the findings are powerful, the study does have limits. It’s based on observational data and cannot prove a direct link.

The brain scans were collected at a single point in time, offering only a snapshot. Future research should track these children over the years, and gathering multiple brain scans to better understand how adversity unfolds throughout development.

Even with those caveats, this work adds weight to calls for early-life support programs. Stable homes, nurturing adults, and strong communities may help children not just feel safer – but think better and live fuller lives.

The study was led by Sofia Carozza, Ph.D., and Amar Dhand, M.D., Ph.D., of Brigham and Women’s Hospital, which is part of the Mass General Brigham system.

Other authors include Isaiah Kletenik, Duncan Astle, and Lee Schwamm. Their combined expertise in neurology, cognitive science, and public health shaped a study that bridges biology and human experience.

The study was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

