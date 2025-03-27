Infant brains are more organized and adaptable than we thought 

When reading words on a page or recognizing a familiar face in a crowd, your brain activates highly specialized regions for processing text or facial features. Strikingly, these visual processing areas are located in nearly identical positions in the brains of different individuals.

For years, neuroscientists have debated whether these specialized regions emerge entirely through experience or if they are innately structured from birth.

A recent study from Stanford University’s Wu Tsai Neurosciences Institute challenges this long-standing dichotomy, revealing that while some aspects of brain organization are present from birth, experience plays a crucial role in refining these neural networks.

The research, published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, was led by graduate student Emily Kubota and professor Kalanit Grill-Spector, along with an international team of collaborators.

The findings suggest that the human brain is neither completely pre-wired nor a blank slate, but rather a dynamic system with both built-in architecture and adaptability.

Investigating the visual recognition hub

The study focused on the ventral temporal cortex (VTC), a region responsible for processing visual categories such as objects, faces, words, and places.

Previous research has shown that in adults, these specialized areas appear in consistent locations across different individuals. However, it has remained unclear whether this organization is innate or shaped entirely by visual experience.

To answer this question, the researchers needed to examine infant brains – an endeavor made challenging by the limitations of traditional MRI techniques.

Grill-Spector’s lab has been pioneering new imaging technologies through the Wu Tsai NeuroDevelopment Initiative, which enabled the researchers to develop baby-specific MRI coils.

Imaging infant brains

Grill-Spector credits the collaboration with Boris Keil, an expert in MRI coil design at the University of Applied Sciences Mittelhessen, for making it possible to image the brains of infants from birth to two years old.

“Baby brains actually grow a lot in the first year, so having different-sized coils lets us study how their neural networks change over time,” she said.

Using these custom coils and advanced diffusion MRI (dMRI) techniques, the researchers mapped neural connections in the brains of sleeping infants, ranging from newborns to six months old.

For comparison, they also scanned adult brains to observe how these connections evolved over time.

Surprising level of early brain organization

One of the study’s most striking findings was that distinct neural connectivity patterns exist from birth. Even in newborns, the white matter pathways – the brain’s network of nerve fiber connections – were already organized in a way that foreshadowed the development of specialized visual processing regions.

The researchers discovered that different regions within the VTC exhibited unique cellular architectures and connectivity patterns. Notably, these pathways were arranged according to visual eccentricity, a principle that determines whether an area processes central or peripheral visual information.

Regions that would later specialize in face and word recognition were already more connected to central visual processing pathways, while areas destined to process places were more linked to peripheral visual pathways.

This organization persisted into adulthood, suggesting that the brain is structured from birth in a way that guides – but does not fully dictate – its future functional development.

Flexibility in brain development

Despite the presence of innate neural architecture, the researchers also found evidence of developmental plasticity – the ability of the brain to adapt based on experience.

Over time, the strength of connections to different regions changed, suggesting that white matter pathways remain malleable as infants interact with their environment.

Kubota sees this as an encouraging finding. “It’s an optimistic story because it suggests that you have this underlying neural architecture from birth that can be used to build the ability to recognize different categories, but it’s not so tied to the category itself,” she said. “It means there can be some kind of flexibility as these representations emerge.”

Interestingly, the researchers also observed that functional regions within the VTC that shared similar cellular architecture developed in parallel, indicating that these areas follow a shared developmental trajectory rather than emerging independently.

“This insight is only possible because we’ve been able to measure the white matter of specific functional regions at birth for the first time,” said Grill-Spector.

“I’d like to think our research can shift the discussion away from the dichotomous ‘Is this innate or not innate’ kind of conversation to a more nuanced understanding of what is present at birth and what is malleable with visual experience to produce our adult brains and behavior.”

Implications for developmental disorders

The findings have profound implications beyond understanding normal brain development.

By pinpointing which aspects of brain organization are present at birth and which are shaped by experience, this research could lead to earlier diagnoses and interventions for neurodevelopmental disorders such as dyslexia, developmental face blindness (prosopagnosia), and autism.

“It tells us about the limits of the flexibility of our visual system and also has health implications about how to diagnose developmental delays or deficiencies,” Grill-Spector said. “Maybe it can even help us determine what would be the critical time periods to intervene.”

The future of infant brain research

Building on these findings, the team plans to expand their research by incorporating functional brain activity measurements and quantitative MRI to develop a more comprehensive picture of early brain development.

This study represents a major breakthrough in neuroscience, demonstrating that while certain organizational features of the brain are present from birth, experience still plays a crucial role in shaping how visual recognition abilities develop.

By moving beyond the rigid nature versus nurture debate, the research provides a nuanced understanding of how the brain integrates innate structure and experience-driven plasticity to form the complex visual processing system we rely on every day.

