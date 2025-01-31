Children with autism benefit from learning multiple languages

Research has consistently demonstrated the cognitive benefits of bilingualism. A new study suggests that these benefits may be even more pronounced in children with autism.

A team of psychologists and researchers set out to investigate the role of bilingualism in children, with a particular focus on kids with autism.

Based on a sample of 112 children between the ages of 7 and 12, the team scrutinized the cognitive impacts of speaking two or more languages.

The experts found promising connections between multilingualism and improved executive function.

Bilingualism and executive function

“We discovered that multilingualism is associated with improvements in executive function, which in turn is associated with improvements in autism symptoms,” said Lynn Perry, one of the lead researchers.

Executive function refers to mental skills essential for focus, planning, remembering instructions, and multitasking.

While these skills develop over time, children with autism often face challenges with executive functioning, which can impact their ability to handle daily tasks and adjust to new situations. Bilingualism seems to have a positive effect in this area.

Universal benefits of bilingualism

The benefits of bilingualism are not exclusive to children with autism. Speaking more than one language seems to give a cognitive boost to all kids, enhancing skills that are indispensable for thriving in school and future workplaces.

The ability to perceive and respond to the world from another’s viewpoint, known as perspective-taking, is another area that bilingualism appears to significantly impact.

“We also found that multilingual children have enhanced perspective taking skills, or the ability to understand someone else’s thoughts or point of view,” noted Celia Romero, another researcher on the team.

The bilingual advantage

A theory called joint activation, born from neuroscience, suggests an interesting pattern in the bilingual brain.

With two languages constantly active and battling for usage, the brain continuously shifts between the languages, enhancing executive control. This phenomenon is touted as the “bilingual advantage.”

Lucina Uddin is a former professor at the University of Miami College of Arts and Sciences and the current director of the Brain Connectivity and Cognition Laboratory at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“If you have to juggle two languages, you have to suppress one in order to use the other. That’s the idea, that inhibition – or the ability to stop yourself from doing something – might be bolstered by knowing two languages,” explained Uddin.

Children exposed to multiple languages

The research challenges previous concerns that learning multiple languages might overwhelm autistic children.

“I started investigating this to let families know there’s no detriment for their child to learn another language, whether or not they have a neurodevelopmental disorder,” said Romero. “We know this through research, but often it takes time to translate that to families, so I hope this study helps address that.”

This perspective is shared by Michael Alessandri, the executive director of the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities.

“It is wonderful to have sound research supporting our general recommendation to not restrict language exposures to children in multilingual homes,” said Alessandri. “This will surely bring a sense of relief to many of our families living with loved ones with autism.”

Future research directions

The researchers will continue their work by focusing on preschool children and the effect of bilingualism on peer interactions, which are critical for children’s social and cognitive development.

At UCLA, Uddin is conducting an extensive follow-up study to further examine the impact of multilingualism on brain and cognitive development in autistic children.

Long-term impact of bilingualism

The benefits of bilingualism extend beyond childhood, influencing cognitive resilience and adaptability into adulthood.

Studies suggest that multilingual individuals develop stronger problem-solving skills and improved memory retention over time.

For autistic individuals, these advantages may translate into better academic performance, enhanced workplace adaptability, and improved social interactions.

Researchers believe that the continuous cognitive exercise of managing two languages strengthens neural pathways associated with flexibility and decision-making.

As more studies emerge, experts hope that multilingual education will be increasingly encouraged in neurodivergent communities, ensuring long-term cognitive and social benefits.

The full study was published in the journal Autism Research.

