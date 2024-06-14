Climate change déjà vu: Oceans may slow down again

The ocean, often perceived as an immense and unchanging force of nature, may be more vulnerable to climate change than previously thought.

New research from UC Riverside suggests that the ocean’s current warming trend mirrors a similar pattern observed in ancient times, during periods of heightened global temperatures.

This alarming discovery raises significant concerns about the future of our planet. A warming ocean could lead to a cascade of negative consequences, including rising sea levels, disrupted weather patterns, and threats to marine ecosystems.

Ocean’s conveyor belt and climate change

The ocean is a complex, dynamic system, and a key player is what scientists call the “global conveyor belt.”

This isn’t a literal belt, but a vast network of currents that shuttle warm water from the equator towards the poles, then send colder water back down. The constant churning helps regulate our planet’s temperature, keeping the tropics from overheating and the poles from freezing solid.

But what happens when this conveyor belt starts to slow down? That’s precisely what scientists at UC Riverside have discovered by studying fossilized shells from a period roughly 50 million years ago, known as the Eocene epoch.

Back then, Earth was a much hotter place, with spikes in carbon dioxide and temperature that were eerily similar to what we might see by the end of this century if we don’t drastically reduce emissions.

Fossil clues about the ocean’s past

The star witnesses in this investigation? Foraminifera, tiny single-celled organisms that build shells from calcium carbonate. Think of them as the ocean’s microscopic historians.

By analyzing the chemical composition of these shells, scientists can piece together a picture of ancient ocean temperatures, circulation patterns, and even the age of the water itself.

The tiny time capsules revealed that during the Eocene’s extreme heat spikes, deep ocean circulation slowed significantly. This disruption of the conveyor belt likely had a domino effect on the planet’s climate, contributing to even greater warming.

Revisiting ocean history due to climate change

“Though the exact cause of the hyperthermal events is debated, and they occurred long before the existence of humans, these hyperthermals are the best analogs we have for future climate change,” said Sandra Kirtland Turner, the study’s lead author.

In other words, the Eocene may be a ghostly reflection of our own future. With carbon dioxide levels already soaring and the ocean warming at an alarming rate, there’s growing evidence that our conveyor belt is starting to sputter. The consequences could be dire, not just for marine life, but for all of us who depend on a stable climate.

Ocean’s carbon secret

There’s another wrinkle to this story. The ocean is a massive carbon sink, absorbing about a quarter of our carbon dioxide emissions. This is both a blessing and a curse for the ocean due to climate change.

While carbon absorption helps to mitigate the greenhouse effect, it also makes the ocean more acidic, threatening marine ecosystems.

“If ocean circulation slows, absorption of carbon into the ocean may also slow, amplifying the amount of CO2 that stays in the atmosphere,” noted Kirtland Turner. In other words, a sluggish conveyor belt could worsen the very problem it’s trying to solve.

A call to action

So, what does this all mean for us? It’s a wake-up call, a stark reminder that the ocean isn’t just a scenic backdrop for our lives. It’s the beating heart of our planet’s climate system, and it’s showing signs of serious strain.

The good news? It’s not too late to act. “It’s not an all-or-nothing situation,” said Kirtland Turner. “Every incremental bit of change is important when it comes to carbon emissions. Even small reductions of CO2 correlate to less impacts, less loss of life, and less change to the natural world.”

From driving less to supporting renewable energy, every action we take can ripple outward, influencing the fate of our planet.

The choices we make today will determine whether we face a future of escalating climate chaos, or chart a new course toward a more sustainable world. The ocean’s message is clear: it’s time to listen, and it’s time to act.

The study is published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

